Nigerian actress Funke Akindele made it to the list of celebrities who be present at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s final wedding ceremony

The young influencer and her husband are set to have a colourful wedding ceremony in the man’s country Tanzania

Funke Akindele who was previously absent during their lavish event in Nigeria was spotted on her way to the East African country

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele warmed the hearts of many as she shared her latest involvement in trendy JP 2025 wedding ceremony.

Recall that Priscy and Juma Jux had their beautiful traditional and white weddings in Lagos on April 17 and April 19, respectively. However, the couple announced that they were not done with the celebrations and they are having a final grand party in Tanzania.

Funke Akindele journeys to Tanzania for Priscilla Ojo's wedding. Credit: @funkeakindele

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the JP2025 wedding finale set to take place on May 28, 2025, in Tanzania, Funke Akindele who was absent during the Nigerian celebration was spotted in a airport.

The movie star was seen talking selfies with with the people around as reports revealed hat she was on her way to Tanzanian celebrity wedding.

Watch the video below:

Ina previous report, Nollywood actress and proud mother Iyabo Ojo has set social media buzzing with excitement as she and her son, Festus Ojo, landed in Tanzania for the final leg of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s wedding to Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

A video making the rounds on Saturday, May 25, 2025, captured the heartfelt moment the stylish actress arrived at the Tanzanian airport, where she was warmly received by her daughter and a group of local drummers.

Iyabo didn’t waste any time before joining in the celebration, breaking into a joyful dance that left everyone around her smiling and cheering.

Priscilla, who has been in Tanzania since the beginning of May, was seen embracing her mother with excitement as the family prepared for the final leg of what fans have dubbed the “wedding of the year.”

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux prepare for their wedding ceremony. Credit: @prisicllaojo

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Funke Akindele’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

harikeademi__ said:

"This one sweet me ooo😍😍💃💃💃."

teepeestore_ng said:

"Wow 😍."

tiernyolalere wrote:

"Yasssss😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

kemmyclassic_79 said:

"Na the whole of Nigeria go Tanzania o.... yeepa . This wedding is too sweet 😋 one of its kind."

harmieebea said:

"Make them drink water, drop cup now 😂😂😂😂 lafunky kan bayi 😍😍😍😍."

bsquare_beautiful_beauty said:

"Where are those running their mouths anyhow bcos funke didn’t attend the Nigeria wedding? Make una try Dey calm down o. These people have understandings and they’re all cool with each other and that alone should be enough for we fans to let them be. We love all of them. regardless❤️❤️❤️."

hazantemitope said:

"Funke will trend pass this wedding."

ajibademotunrayo123 said:

"Awnnn awnnn I’m so happy to see this."

abb.ydek said:

"Aunty Funke mi owon, the real definition of "they never see me coming" please enjoy your stay in Tanzania ma."

owonlaolawale wrote:

"Awon Elenu shobolation. Funke didn’t come Abi 😂😂😂😂 i love it 🔥🔥🔥."

omobola.kutemi said:

"Yeeee!!! Otun ma loud once again, Tanzanians eku alejo oo..😍😍😍."

iam_fearlessqueen said:

“Omo mi ni Priscilla, sho mo ni” 😍😍 Na lafunky dem use swear for me.🤣🥰 I too love her ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

hardeholaharbisola said:

"Aunty we love you, enjoy your stay."

just_buki wrote:

"I knew she'd go for the Tanzania wedding for sure."

queennike1 said:

"Is class captain not coming 🫤"

Priscilla Ojo goes shopping for JP25

Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, is getting massively prepared for her JP2025 finale..

The new bride took to her Instagram to share a video of herself getting ready for her big day.

In the video, Priscy went accessories shopping with celebrity fashion stylist Emmanuel Good News. In the clip, they were at a diamond store as they checked out an array of beautiful jewellery pieces and tried on some of them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng