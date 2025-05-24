Nkechi Nweje has been buried amid tears and wailing in Anambra state, and videos and photos from the ceremony have emerged

In the post making the rounds online, the late actress was placed in a white coffin, with pallbearers carrying her remains

Fans were emotional after seeing the video, they prayed for the repose of her soul and bid her farewell

Nollywood actress Nkechi Nweje has been buried amid tears and wailing in Anambra state.

The actress died in March 2025 after battling a brief illness. Actor and human rights activist Stanley Ontop announced the sad news.

Family, Friends mourn actress Nkechi Nweje at her funeral.

In one of the photos, the remain of the actress was kept in a white coffin, and pallbearers wearing black uniforms were seen carrying her to her resting place.

Other pictures showed the coffin lying in state so that her family and friends could have a last look at her remains.

In another photo, two ladies were carrying her picture as they walked ahead of the corpse being taken to her resting place.

Peter Obi, wife, and Rita Edochie attend burial

In the video, 2024 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi was seen attending the actress’s funeral.

He was accompanied by his wife, and they were seen greeting women seated at the ceremony.

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie was also sighted at the ceremony. She was seen with other practitioners who came to pay their last respects to the late actress.

Photos from Nkechi Nweje's burial surface online.

Celebrities who died in 2025

2025 has been a challenging year for Nigeria’s entertainment industry as it lost several practitioners.

Recently, actress and model Monalisa Stephen died and was buried.

A movie producer, Rotimi Raji, was found dead after slumping in his bathroom at home.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to photos from Nkechi's burial

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video and photos from the burial of Nkechi Nweje. Here are comments below:

@sommy.mv reacted:

"May her gentle soul so rest in perfect peace. Amen. "The only politician you can love genuine."

@myfertility_andme said:

"Rip once again ,same day I lost my dad."

@partydecorbyevaa shared:

"Omo, this actress is late. Ahhhh may her soul in peace."

@jenchwell_luxuryhair commented:

"My President Okwute. Rest in Peace Nkechi Nweje, Adieu nwanyi Onitsha."

@coolluxe said:

"He participates in both high profile (Onye Ukwu) and smaller scale (Onye Nta) events."

@ossaibarbara wrote:

"See me right there! Our future President ."

@awelementor commented:

"Rest in peace, Nkechi Nweje. Your legacy lives on. Deepest condolences to the family. Thank you to His Excellency Peter Obi and all who came to honor her."

Nollywood director Chijioke Ike dies

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, better known as Stanley on top, had shared the sad news about Nollywood director, Chijioke Ike.

In a post on Instagram, he announced the death of the producer and marketer, who died in his home

. He stated that Ike's family had called for a family meeting and the director went to attend.

