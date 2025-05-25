Veteran Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji was recently spotted taking a walk to the venue of an event on the Island

She was seen waving joyfully at fans as she walked, capturing the attention of many who couldn’t take their eyes off her

When the video surfaced online, fans took to the comment section to share their observations and gush over the actress, praising her elegance and grace

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji was recently sighted at an event after a video of her walking gracefully to the venue surfaced online.

In the trending video, the veteran moviemaker, who is rarely seen at social functions, was all smiles as she catwalked to her destination. She wore a long, flowing, off-shoulder cream agbaya paired with matching heels.

Genevieve Nnaji's fans react to her video online. Photo credit@genevieevennaji

Source: Instagram

Nnaji was seen waving and smiling at people while walking carefully across a sand-filled area.

She accessorised her look with bold jewellery on her ears and wrist, and completed the outfit with a stylish blue purse. At one point, she blew kisses and murmured a few words to some admirers.

Fans react to Genevieve's rare appearance

Fans of the superstar, who recently reunited with her colleague Sandra Okunzua, expressed excitement after the video surfaced online.

They gushed over her elegant new look, with some comparing her to American actress Halle Berry due to her hairstyle.

Genevieve Nnaji smiles at her fans in viral video. Photo credit@genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Others dubbed her the “Nigerian Rihanna", celebrating her unique charm and multi-talented persona, akin to the Barbadian singer and businesswoman.

Several fans affectionately called her the "first daughter of Nollywood," reminiscing about her award-winning roles and sharing how much they missed seeing her on screen.

Many also praised her timeless beauty and youthful appearance.

This isn’t the first time Genevieve’s looks have sparked admiration. In the past, she cheekily responded to a fan who claimed she was finally ageing.

See the video here:

What fans said about Genevieve's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@jemappelle_kene commented:

"My Nigerian Rihanna, classy woman or na Halle Barry,"

@ugo.babyy said:

"She gives off First Lady of a country vibes. "

@amakaikenga reacted:

"Genevieve will forever be great. There’s just this thing about her."

@amakarobertbalta stated:

"Queen of Hearts."

@fonella_official commented:

"She's so beautiful and yes she looks younger anyone who's beefing this should get a life abeg."

@neneodie6 wrote:

"It’s giving peaceful, its giving grace, it’s giving elegance, it’s giving classy, it’s giving very demure."

@lilyjeanofficial_ said:

"First daughter of Nollywood. Number one only ."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand, leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Genevieve Nnaji made fans react after she shared a video of some parts of her body on Instagram.

She caused a buzz online as she shared her beautiful and youthful look as well in a new post.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne was not satisfied about the video and picture, and he reacted to it. He dared the actress to show off her hands and legs more to prove that she wasn't getting old.

Source: Legit.ng