Nigerian star actress Genevieve Nnaji has subtly reacted after being dragged for being old and refusing to look or act like her age.

Controversial reality personality and comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, best known as Dee One, called out the veteran and told her to embrace her old age.

Genevieve Nnaji left many gushing with her new post online. Credit: @geneivennaji

DeeOne reacted to a popular video of Genevieve vibing to Ayra Starr's '21,' as he slammed Nigerians claiming that the 'Blood Sisters' actress didn't look her age.

The comedian taunted Genevieve and told her to show off her hands and legs. He claimed that those were the areas to know whether a woman was ageing or not.

He further admonished her to take on elderly roles in movies, such as playing a grandma and the like.

Genevieve Nnaji casually flaunts legs and hands

In her recent social media post, the celebrated screen goddess donned a chic red gown. She crossed her legs in a slant pose for the camera.

One could see clearly her full legs down to her feet and some side views of her hands as she slightly placed them on her jaw.

The gorg attire was what she wore for the 3rd edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2024, where she spoke as a panellist.

See her post below:

Genevieve Nnaji's post sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyaboojofespris:

"I love you loads."

destinyetikoofficial:

"The queen "

taymesan_:

"Mother don post o."

officialosas:

"Queen! A Queen I shall always stan."

na_me_be_lui_:

"Na only that first posture go show you say she no be Gen z!!"

e.l.l.a.h._:

"After some people will say she’s hiding her legs and hands just to get comment like she never gets old… where are they? my forever love Genevieve is forever young and beautiful."

emperor_haile_selassie_ii:

"Genevieve Nnaji is a premium class hit the like and heart button."

dhorkhie:

"Mama!!!!! I watched your panel interview on YouTube yesterday and oh my God! You looked super stunning in the red dress… couldn’t help swooning over your regal beauty and aura. Love you and pray all your hopes and plans work perfectly well beyond your expectation."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve

Nnaji Legit.ng had reported that Henshaw was on a podcast where she spoke about her colleague, Genevieve, and their relationship.

She shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treated some of her colleagues and about her secluded lifestyle.

According to her, Nnaji, pulls away from people in a way that makes many questions what was wrong with them.

