Cubana Chiefpriest was recently seen in the company of two beautiful ladies at an unnamed nightclub

In a video recording, one of the ladies was caught covering her face to hide from the camera as they entered the club

Fans had plenty to say about the footage, recalling the recent drama the lady had been displaying online

Celebrity bar man Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, was recently sighted at a nightclub in the company of two young ladies.

The businessman, who has recently ventured into music, was seen in a trending video entering the venue while holding a bottle of water.

He walked confidently behind the two ladies, who reportedly followed him to the club.

In the recording, one of the ladies was seen covering her face to avoid being identified as she entered the nightclub.

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s entrance

Followers of Cubana Chiefpriest expressed disappointment over his actions. Many shared their opinions and recalled his alleged baby mama.

Some advised him, reflecting on the challenges he has faced, while others dragged Helen Ati into the conversation, anticipating her reaction to the video.

It is worth recalling that Helen Ati has frequently confronted Cubana Chiefpriest online over their alleged child. She has threatened legal action on several occasions and shared her intentions regarding the matter.

Despite the ongoing drama involving his alleged baby mama, Cubana Chiefpriest has remained steadfast in showing love and commitment to his wife of many years.

He continues to shower praise on her and affirms his undying loyalty, assuring her of his devotion despite the public tantrums stirred by the alleged baby mama.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Cubana Chiepriest's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Cubana Chiefpriest and some ladies at a nightclub. Here are some comments about it below:

@feddywitty commented:

"She never ready for the work oo.

@merrytalux reacted:

"Tomorrow I don't want to hear "Paskali, Coman cry your soni, na wetin we dey hear since."

@cursllar2025 wrote:

"I don't want hear pascal come and do dna tomorrow ooo, we never rest since Helen born, mak CP just mellow now."

@seanizzy shared:

"Helen is recording, expect her video soon."

@igbalodebanker stated:

"she get serious boyfriend, na why she dey cover face." Why she come go there at the first instance."

@_merit_ujunwa commented:

"She’s shy and protecting herself she doesn’t walk around with security man this is 2025. Na wa for her o."

Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details. Fans advised her about her action toward the businessman.

Source: Legit.ng