Actress Sandra Okunzuwa shared her joy with fans after she got a video mention from her senior colleague, Genevieve Nnaji

The movie star had released a film titled 'Something like Gold' which is showing on Netflix, and she has been speaking about it

Fans and colleagues were impressed by what Nnaji did for Sandra as shared their view about it

Nollywood actress, Sandra Okunzuwa, has shown that she was not an ingrate after her senior colleague, Genevieve Nnaji, supported her project.

In a post on Instagram, the actress who just released a movie, 'Something Like Gold' on Netflix, shared the video of herself and Nnaji.

According to Okunzuwa, the moviemaker, who celebrated late music icon, Onyeka Onwenu months ago, posted her and her film.

She shared the message that Nnaji sent to encourage her about her acting prowess.

In the note, the fashion icon, who loves Ayra Starr's music, disclosed that Sandra was a star. She also stated that Sandra should be seen on the job.

Nnaji further called Sandra beautiful and encouraged people to watch her movie on Netflix.

Sandra shares video of Genevieve

In the clip, Nnaji was also commenting about Sandra and the young actress appreciated her senior colleague.

Taking to the caption of her post, actress Okunzuwa said that someone should pinch her because it was difficult to believe.

Sandra promised to see Nnaji at the top and also shared how much she loves the actress.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Sandra's video

Reactions have trailed the video that Sandra shared on her Instagram page. Here are some of the comments below:

@stannze:

"Awwww this is so adorable."

@topeolowoniyan:

"Women actually supporting women."

@chukwudumebi_official:

"I don watch the first video like 2million times, it's so pleasing to watch, u will be smiling without knowing, black girl magic."

@pretty_precious_akayahweh:

"God when."

@zunder_aranda:

"2025, Genevieve is active, Runtown is active. It is going to be a good and interesting year I no go lie."

@maryebele_:

"The favorite duo we’ve always needed."

@darealbblondon24:

"Weldon Sandra you dey try abeg no cap and I love you too . Sometimes I repeat some of your movies I have watched you are very talented."

@sandraokunzuwa.addic:

"Awwww this is massive baby.'

@godwin_nnadiekwe:

"This is so beautiful to see."

@adorable_vivian29:

"Genevieve my world special only."

@call_me_emejo:

"Who no like Genevieve, omo even our elderly people who are not in social media love her so so much."

Genevieve Nnaji flaunts hand, leg

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood star, who rarely appears online, made fans react after she shared a video of some parts of her body on Instagram.

She caused a buzz online as she shared her beautiful and youthful look as well in a new post.

BBNaija star and comedian DeeOne was not satisfied about the video and picture, and he reacted to it. He dared the actress to show off her hands and legs more to prove that she wasn't getting old.

