Nigerian crossdresser James Brown shared a video of himself playing with some children at a store

In the caption of the clip, he mentioned that he was looking forward to nurturing greatness and hearts that are wild with passion

Fans had questions after noticing how much the children resembled him and couldn't help but gush over him

Nigerian crossdresser James Chukwueze Obialor, better known as James Brown, wowed fans after a video of him in a male outfit, playing with children, surfaced online.

In the clip shared on his Instagram page, the controversial personality was in a store selling children's wear and accessories.

James Brown's fan react to his new video, share their take. Photo credit@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

He wore a white t-shirt, black trousers, and a black jacket, while helping one of the children pick up toys from the floor.

The little boy resembled him both facially and in complexion.

James Brown speaks about having children

In the caption of his post, the crossdresser, who was recently called out over debt, shared his desire to have his own children.

He expressed that one day, his children would dance in a world built on patience, wisdom, and unconditional care.

The actor, who had a public disagreement with his sister, added that he longed for the day when he could nurture greatness and raise hearts that are wild with passion and alive with purpose.

James Brown speaks about the future, shares video with children. Photo credit@wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown also mentioned that he was preparing for his dream.

Fans admire James Brown

Fans of the superstar were impressed by his post. They asked if the children were his, and one person was curious to know if he was getting ready to have his own children. Others were impressed that he was wearing men's clothing and encouraged him to keep it up.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to the James Brown's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the crossdresser. Here are comments below:

@harry_offixial shared:

"Omo James get pikin? They look so much like you oo." Are you sure."

@blessed_phili stated:

"James are you thinking about having children ? Why not."

@soradianttouche commented:

"I like u like this without the gowns and skirts. You really look so cute."

@idoncomkonfayo1_ reacted:

"Na your daughter be that? Jamesbrown still dey this gram. First time seeing his post this year."

@haliyaobasa3 shared:

"James u so cute as a guy. Infactm this is the pic of the day."

@de_rubies_collections said:

"You actually look very handsome as a guy and am seroous. I wish you can continue drsing like this."

James Brown speaks about Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown was excited that his colleague, Bobrisky, was released from prison.

Bobrisky had returned after spending some months behind bars after being convicted for naira abuse and mutilation by the EFCC.

James Brown shared a video and wore male clothes to dance joyfully. He played Fuji music from Adewale Ayuba and called Bobrisky his aunty in the recording, Fan were amazed to see him dance as they shared their take about the video.

Source: Legit.ng