Tolu Odunsi and his beloved wife, Enado, have finally had their traditional wedding in Benin, Edo State

In a video shared by the actress, she was visibly heavily pregnant, she thanked God and referred to the event as a double celebration.

Fans were amazed after seeing the video and congratulated the couple, offering prayers for a safe delivery for her

Filmmaker Tola Odunsi and Enado Odigie had their much-anticipated traditional wedding in Benin, Edo State, on May 10, 2025.

The couple had their civil wedding earlier in February 2025, and many of their colleagues attended the lavish ceremony. Videos and pictures from the event were later shared by the couple on social media.

In a new post shared by the bride, she donned an Edo traditional outfit and proudly stated that a Bini bride had taken her prince charming home.

Enado shares new video

In another post, the actress shared a video of her growing baby bump and expressed excitement about expecting her first child.

According to her, it was a double celebration for her family, both her traditional wedding and the pregnancy.

The expectant mother expressed gratitude to God, saying she had so many things to be thankful for.

She was seen gently rubbing her tummy and smiling for the camera.

Fans and colleagues react to Enado’s post

Fans and colleagues of the couple shared warm messages and wished them well as they await the arrival of their first baby together.

A few expressed surprise at the news of the pregnancy, suggesting that this might be why the couple postponed their traditional wedding until Enado was almost ready to give birth.

It’s worth noting that several other celebrities recently welcomed babies, following their pregnancy shoots shared with fans.

For instance, Kamo and his wife recently had a baby and were seen proudly showing off their baby bump during a pregnancy shoot.

See the video here:

Fans congratulate the couple

Reactions have trailed the video of Tolu and Enado's traditional wedding. Here are comments below:

@amherbalnigeria commented:

"So he waited till she is almost due, congratulations to the beautiful lady."

@audreymomoh__ reacted:

"She’s so beautiful, she exudes peace. Real people, real wedding."

@sabiigirlfashion shared:

This is so heartwarming. Many Congratulations. Me awwwing and sipping on my mango juice ."

@iam_ham said:

"Congratulations to the beautiful couples. nyangobees

@nyangoebes stated:

"She looks pregnant too, double congratulations to them."

@sabiigirlfashion commented:

"Her beauty is so heartwarming. Many Congratulations. www congratulations. I am sure the baby will be so gorgeous ."

