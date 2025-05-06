Funke Akindele has responded to criticism from a social media user who scolded her for helping Kamo

The actress had paid for Kamo's wife’s hospital bill and sent the family money to buy baby items before the woman gave birth

Fans were not surprised by Akindele's response to the critic and shared their own views on the matter

Funke Akindele has responded sharply to a man, who criticized her for helping skit maker Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo.

Legit.ng had reported that Kamo shared how Akindele supported him and his wife during her pregnancy, covering the hospital bill and providing money to buy baby essentials.

A social media critic known as Oriretan Honour (Goodluck has finished) shared his opinion about the high-grossing actress’s generosity.

According to him, it was unwise for Kamo to accept gifts from a divorcee. Oriretan also pointed out that Akindele had kissed Kamo just days before his wedding.

He gave the content creator 48 hours to return the gifts and advised him to act wisely, claiming that women use gifts and money to emotionally manipulate men.

Funke Akindele Reacts to Honour's Post

In response to Oriretan's comments, Funke Akindele said his life was spoiled, writing it in Yoruba.

Fans of the moviemaker supported her, raining insults on Oriretan and making fun of his surname.

It’s worth noting that Funke Akindele is not the first celebrity Oriretan has lashed out at.

A few months ago, he criticized Ini Edo for her closeness to IK Ogbonna, sternly warning the actor about the actress.

How fans reacted to Funke Akindeee's response

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress to her critics. Here are comments about it below:

@milolacakes_pastries commented:

"He his acting according to his name oriretitan ni ile won. You can even imagaine what he wrote."

@olaiya_clothing_ reacted:

Were wey never achieve anything in life. He his acting acting according to his name oriretitan ni ile won."

@perfect_ebony write:

"Someone needs to arrest this boy to reset his brain.Aunty Funke gave the perfect response."

@ibkaay shared:

"Beautiful reply, I would have added to it, make he dey drink water to that one before I come back to react again."

@bbkbeddingsnaija said:

"All the security on duty today monday 5 may 2025 are fired!!!!! why leave the gate open? Another delulu awon Daniel. God will have mercy on them all."

Funke Akindele reacts to criticism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video where she was praying seriously in the Yoruba language.

She was on a movie location with her cast and crew when she decided to pray about her project.

Funke Akindele also went against all the forces that would not allow the project to be a success. However, a fan scolded her for it. Followers of the actress were happy to see her prays, they also shared their take about her video and tried to calm down the critics.

