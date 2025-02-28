Enado and Tola Odunsi have finally taken their relationship to the official level as they tie the knot in a private setting

The filmmaker and the beautiful actress have been in a relationship for several years but are now husband and wife

Their joyous moment was shared by both couples as they were celebrated by their loved ones and social media family

The much anticipated moment between Nollywood couple Tola Odunsi and Enado Odigie is finally here, and we all are loving it.

The beautiful couple who have served premium and classy couple goals on the internet for years are now officially married.

Filmmaker Tola Odunsi trended online as he tied the knot with Enado. Credit: @tolaodunsi

Source: Instagram

Enado and her loving husband got married in a civil ceremony in the presence of God in a small ceremony with friends and family on February 27, 2025. Their beautiful pictures and sweet gestures flooded timelines on the internet, triggering tons of "aww" moments from their loved ones and online family.

Actresses and actors like Bisola Aiyeola, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Rahma Sadau, and other celebs like BBNaija’s Sheggz, chef Hilda Baci, and Timi Dakolo, who performed during the celebration, graced the event.

Fans celebrate as filmmaker Tola Odunsi & his longtime girlfriend seal the forever deal. Credit: @tolaodunsi

Source: Instagram

Enado looked stunning in a beautiful white dress with tiny straps, while her man, Tola Odunsi, was adorned in a brown suit.

See the post below:

Watch the beautiful ceremony here:

The filmmaker was previously married to Eco Virdis Environmental Technology founder, Onohi Iremiren. The couple's fairy tale 2008 wedding ended in separation 10 years later, with both parties deciding to go their separate ways.

He made his relationship with Enado public in 2022 at a public event, where they seemed smitten by each other, and the rest is history.

Internet peeps celebrate Enado, Tola Odunsi's union.

Read some reactions below:

@mariachikebenjamin said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations most beautiful ❤️❤️."

@okeke8891 said:

"So happy for her,I love they took their time,she didn't bow to people's pressure,God bless their home ❤️."

@balo_ng said:

"Awwwwww, congratulations to them 😍 but like na Sophia Lambo money we wan collect from Burna boy first 😂."

@ennieolaice_n_drinksservices said:

"😍😍😍It's so beautiful to watch. May God almighty bless their union."

@krimmyofficial_ said:

"It’s long overdue, congratulations."

@anyaodeh said:

"Finally congratulations."

@inidimaokojie said:

"So beautiful ❤️ congratulations guys!!!! God bless your union forever."

@siruti said:

"Cheiiii👏👏 CONGRATS BROSSSSS. GOD BLESS ABD PERFECT YOUR UNION ❤️."

@nancyisimeofficial said:

"Congratulationsssss🎉🎉😍."

@sharonooja said:

"Another million congratulations my family !!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you guys so much!! I legit woke up last night saying today is the day 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️so happy ❤️❤️Gods protection is with both of you!! You are now under His covering !! You have unlocked favour by finding this great thing!! Congrats to the Odunsi’s ❤️."

Couple shares amount spent on civil wedding

According to an earlier report, a couple opened up about the amount they spent on their civil wedding, and it got traction on TikTok.

In a video, the groom and his bride broke down the prices of their fashion items as netizens shared their takes on it.

The groom said that his tie was worth N1,500, his suit cost him N60k, and he revealed the price of the other items.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng