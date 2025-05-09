Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux opened up on preparations for their Tanzania wedding reception

Recall that bride’s mother Iyabo Ojo earlier told fans that her daughter’s wedding would host 7 ceremonies

In a new clip, Juma revealed the intentions he had about their wedding and how the final ceremony was going to be

Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux has shared an update on their final wedding ceremony set to hold in Tanzania.

In an earlier report, Nigerians were shocked to hear the new information passed by Iyabo Ojo, a Nigerian movie actress, about her daughter’s wedding.

Priscilla Ojo’s Husband Juma Jux shares plans for on their final wedding ceremony. Credit: @jumajux

Iyabo Ojo, who has been sharing beautiful content regarding her daughter’s wedding, has just dropped a bombshell on fans who thought this was the final wedding.

In a video captured by Chioma Good Hair, Queen Mother was spotted explaining that there would be a Tanzanian wedding right after the Nigerian wedding, which will seal the ceremonies up. According to her, the wedding will hold on the 28th of April 2025, and the hall is going to be massive.

She said it will take three days for the hall to be fully set up and that there will be some big Tanzanian stars in attendance. Those in the room were stunned to hear about this news, as they gushed of excitement.

Juma Jux speaks about the final wedding

In a recent clip, the Tanzanian celebrity reminded netizens about the upcoming wedding reception.

He, however, mentioned that left to him, he wanted to host their wedding in every country, including Rwanda, where they first met.

Juma mentioned that Priscilla was already tired from the festivities and had to dress up in several bridal outfits.

The God Design hit maker stated that six to seven weddings were insufficient to demonstrate his devotion to his wife.

He also promised to make this final lap memorable, mentioning that friends from all around the world would be in attendance.

Watch him talk below:

How netizens reacted to Juma Jux’s announcement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

detutusgram said:

"An INTENTIONAL MAN! God bless you jare our inlaw!!! Even after the wedding, Joy will never cease your in your homes… i love the way you love Priscy! Thank you for showing the world !!"

official_mcpearl said:

"He is intentional ! Gift of a good spouse. Have wisdom to follow through. Love and light."

rosevine007 wrote:

"If possible, he is ready to wed her every day 😂😂😂😂 if possible marry her in all countries 😂😂😂😂. He super exited 😂😂. If Pricy allows it. He is ready to re marry her everyday self 😂😂😂."

_rhiks_xx said:

"The way he says “my wife” I can’t wait for somebody son should start calling me “my wife” 😍😂."

olori__flawless wrote:

"Chai see Love ❤️❤️ Make person Carry me from this Abuja go na abi una for do final one for Abuja ooo😂."

rosarhlia___ wrote:

"What about Abuja 😂, Nawa ooo make person carry me go na, I need my own God’s design at this point."

ashley.ukwuegbu.7 said:

"Chaiiiiii love is beautiful thing oooo. I love the way he adores me ur priscy❤️."

Juma Jux reveals more details abou their wedding ceremonies. Credit: @jumajux

