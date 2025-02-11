A couple has opened up about the amount they spent on their civil wedding and it got traction on TikTok

In a video, the groom and his bride broke down the prices of their fashion items as netizens shared their takes on it

The groom said that his tie was worth N1,500, his suit cost him N60k, and he revealed the price of the other items

A Nigerian couple has revealed the amount they spent to organise their civil wedding. In a video, the groom said that his suit cost him N60k, his tie was worth N1,500, and he paid N40k for his shirt.

On her part, the beautiful bride Ubanee said she spent N77k on her hair and she paid N50k to install it and do her makeup.

Couple reveals how they used N405k for their civil wedding. Image credit: @ubanee4

Source: TikTok

She paid N3K for her nails, N9,500 for a bouquet, N3,500 for her fascinator, and her beads and earrings cost N3K.

According to the bride, she spent N33k on her heels while her groom's shoes cost N30k. In addition, she paid N16k for her lovely white gown and spent 18k for two bolt rides to and fro.

To change her name, it cost her N10k while their marriage registration fee was N30k. The couple entertained their guests with food and drinks for N52k. Everything they spent was N400, 500.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as couple share their wedding cost

Check out the reactions as a couple shares what they spent on their civil wedding day below:

@Debbysweet commented;

"Guys i don calculate am, total is N400,500, I get time today."

@Qwindira reacted:

"N400,500 is even expensive. Mine won't pass 100k."

@Sleemdee08 noted:

"Any single man here that is ready for this kind simple marriage say hi let me avoid you."

@Blosdr commented:

"That is coat, not suit."

@ABOKI ADUGBO said:

"When a woman truly loves you she will do anything with you. Congratulations, your home is blessed."

@Nazzy purity commented:

"Nice. Expensive wedding doesn't guarantee happy marriage."

@ozi love commented:

"Congratulations, may your new home be blessed."

@DollaGem

"tI's the same gown I wore on my profile picture that I wore on my civil wedding, just 9k packing gel 1,500, shoe 4k, make up 5k bouquet 4k."

@favourfidelis260 commented:

"Did mine today. Hubby wore native, I wore black gown the church wedding is coming soon march 1."

Bride shares cost of her wedding dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a bride got mixed reactions from netizens after she displayed the six elegant outfits she wore for her wedding.

The dresses were in various designs and colours, and she also blended them with the right accessories.

She revealed the costs of the outfits, and some people felt they were exorbitant or she could be lying about them.

Source: Legit.ng