A video of a Nigerian lady getting legally married to the love of her life has sparked mixed reactions from netizens

The video showed the moment her husband intentionally pushed down the bouquet of flowers that she was holding in her hand

While some netizens expressed outrage over the man's action, others prayed for the union to be blissful and filled with happiness

A wedding video sparked controversy online after the groom's actions during the ceremony raised eyebrows.

The clip, which was taken during the couple's court wedding day, showed the groom knocking the bouquet out of the bride's hands while they posed for photos.

Moment groom knocked down flower bouquet from bride's hand during their wedding. Photo credit: @OjoEsther/TikTok.

Groom knocks out flower from bride's hand

The video was shared by @OjoEsther on TikTok and has since garnered mixed reactions from many viewers.

While some people were shocked by the groom's behaviour, others wished the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness together.

In the clip, the bride was seen dressed in a pure white outfit, while the groom wore a suit, typical attire for a court wedding.

As they posed for photos, the groom suddenly knocked the bouquet out of the bride's hands, and she gently picked it up.

The incident sparked debate among netizens, with some expressing outrage over the groom's actions.

Groom's behaviour during court wedding causes outrage. Photo credit: @OjoEsther/TikTok.

However, others saw it as a funny moment and chose to focus on the joy of the occasion, praying for the couple's happiness.

Reactions trail couple's court wedding video

The couple's wedding ceremony has become a talking point on TikTok, with many users weighing in on the groom's behaviour.

Some have questioned whether the action was a sign of disrespect or simply a playful gesture.

@Annes_hub said:

"Shine shine ladies club, make una come carry your member."

@grace2 said:

"A woman will see wahala and a very disrespectful and uncultured man. Yet she will still shook her head. sorry 4u. I pray u sail through."

@kindness pays said:

"All of u shouting red flag, who do you want her to leave him for?Abeg make she carry him o."

@MideythriftCity said:

"I’m from Ondo and I didn’t marry from there. Someone should please shout Hallelujah on my behalf."

@ADÉBÁYỌ̀ ỌBA said:

"Una still dey Registry oo, Dem fit give una the alternative document to fill o, make everybody chop rice go house, the divorce form na free I, Dem fit even tear the marriage own and certificate."

@£MMANUEL said:

"You have seen signs if you follow him go house you’ll see wonders."

@hoyinola wrote:

"Different kind of wareh husband we Sha dey see sha alagbako."

@MUA/SPMU ARTIST IN ABEOKUTA said:

"Someone said it wasn’t intentional, that was very very intentional. I pray God gives her the strength she needs in this marriage o."

@QueenBkeyz said:

"Abeg make una help me catch that man first. What in the world was that he did?"

@Bayonle Ridwan said:

"The red flag is so reddish, yet the bride want to confirm if it's actually ketchup or tomato or pepper red. Issokay ooo, I no wan hear justice for kinni kan."

@Geminiqueen said:

"God abeg ooo. I too get patient pass make I no jam better man ooo olohun maje kin gbegun elegun."

@holuwabeatrice added:

"She for just return the marriage certificate immediately b4 she leaves there make she no stress do divorce papers again."

Watch the video here:

Groom's behaviour at wedding sparks outrage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that reactions trailed a groom's behaviour at his wedding as his bride happily danced.

A netizen who shared the clip was embarrassed for the bride and many internet users could not agree more.

