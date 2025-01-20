Odunlade has shared his feeling with Portable's fourth wife, Ashabi Simple, after receiving a hug from her

He asked her an important question which made people on the location of the movie roll in laughter

Fans also took to the comment section to react to the post as they shared their opinion about Portable

Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola, became dramatic after receiving a warm hug from his colleague, Ashabi Simple, singer Habeeb Bademus's fourth wife,

The two moviemakers were on the location of a movie, 'Deputy' and Ashabi Simple made a post about her current location and what she was doing.

In appreciation of what Odunalde did of her while on location shooting, the woman, who signed out of university last year hugged Odunlade tight.

He had to cry out and asked if she told her husband that he was going to hug him. The actor, who visited Lagos Island market months ago, begged her as he was asking her questions.

Cast, crew roll in laughter

Reacting to Odunlade Adekola's display, the actors, and crew of the movie they were shooting started laughing. A few shared their observation about Portable.

While laughing, Ashabi Simple kept on holding onto her senior colleague and joined others to laugh as well.

She was seen with her two children on the film location.

Ashabi Simple calls for prayer

In her post, the mother of two appreciated God and some of her colleagues for the opportunity to act again.

She asked her fans to pray for the success of her movie and shared more video and pictures from the movie set on her social media platform.

Her two children were seen playing with Odunlade and the actor also tried to make them cheerful

How fans reacted to Odunlade's outburst

Reactions have trailed the way Odunlade cried out after Ashabi Simple hugged him. Here are some of the comments below:

@julianootesanya:

"Otor ni, make the waray boy no come put sand for ur garri."

@toyyibahaderayo:

"E reach to ask.

@khemmytee_oluyhomi:

"Eni eleni, he no go aske ke, make Portbakle dey drag am."

@_semi_lore_01:

"See me smiling oga no want wahala."

@faslet9015:

"The fear of portable wahala is the beginning of wisdom."

@mhi_deh12:

"More Alubarika on it momma, may God crown your efforet with rewards."

@victoriaadefunkeolanrewaju:

"Well done ma'am, success on the project in Jesus name."

@iamlohlarh:

"E reach make he ask, even as he ask, Portable can still call him out. I hope the wife will defend him then."

@soklani:

"I no trust Portable, ordinary TitTok, see wetin he did to that lady, Queen Dammy. They are still fighting till tomorrow."

Queen Dami speaks about Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Queen Dammy had a live session with one of her friends where she shared what happened between her and Portable.

She denied going back to him and shared what they spoke about in their chat. She rained curses on the controversial singer.

Dammy also spoke about her fans, who were worried about her welfare. She assured them that she was not going to disappoint any of them.

