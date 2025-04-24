It was such a wholesome moment when Jude Okoye reunited with his family after two months of being away

The Nigerian music executive was reprimanded in prison over a N1.38 billion fraud his brother accused him of

A video of Jude Okoye back home with his wife and children warmed the hearts of social media users

After two whole months, Jude Okoye finally got the chance to see his lovely family again.

The music executive had been in police custody for two months following investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged fraud to the tune of N1.38 billion.

Paul Okoye, one half of the Okoye twins, had also shared online that there were efforts to frustrate his freedom, but they all proved futile.

Fans share hot takes as Jude Okoye hugs kids excitedly. Credit: @judenegees

Source: Instagram

Thankfully, he regained his freedom and was able to get back with his family. A clip of the moment the music executive set eyes on his kids for the first time in two months has generated a heartwarming feeling online.

Jude's children were super elated to see their father, as they jumped on him and tackled him to the ground.

Watch the video here:

Clip of Jude Okoye and his kids trend online

Read some reactions below:

@dr.erih_ said:

"Taking ur brother away frm his kids is somehow sha."

@la4shizzle said:

"And they're supposed to forgive Uncle Mr P?"

@authentik_gymwears said:

"Where did he tell them he went to? Who did he tell them sent him there? When they grow up to know the real truth ehnnn…. What will their relationship be like with their cousins??? Jesus!"

@swt_juie said:

"This family that i always admire that year while growing up! Omo this life no balance at all😢 most times na we dey overrate these people oo."

@cynthia_ify_ said:

"I hope he tell his children how lean and evil he is to his younger brother, out of his greedy he separated the twins."

@main_teee said:

"Awww. Nothing like a caring and available father."

@vanny_berryy said:

"Na so thieves dey behave, good father, wicked brother. PR mad gan."

@supremefingaz said:

"Will be hard to settle this rift between both families even among their kids , the matter long."

@amakasregister said:

"Now that he has been released and returned to his family, he and his younger siblings need to address their ongoing family issues offline. They must find a way to resolve the lingering resentment and animosity among them concerning money."

@vanchizzy said:

"Na innocent children dey suffer the fight of brothers wey no gree get sense."

Report shares who allegedly arrested music tycoon

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Jude Okoye’s N1.38 billion case left fans and netizens engrossed as new details emerged online.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Okoye, the elder brother and former manager of the defunct music group Psquare, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A recent video from Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, revealed the complexities between the music executive and his twin brothers Peter and Paul.

Source: Legit.ng