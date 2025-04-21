Regina Daniels have congratulated Juma Jux, Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo over the wedding which took place a few days ago

She shared her good wishes to the couple and her senior colleague, but fans were not pleased with her post

They taunted her about her marriage to her politician husband, Ned Nwoko while a few abused her

Nigerians have stormed Regina Daniels Instagram post about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla to take a swipe at her.

The mother of two had shared her good wishes to her senior colleague and her daughter after the lavish wedding the actress did for her daughter.

In the post, Daniels prayed that Priscilla's home will be protected and blessed while also wishing her a lifetime of joy and laughter.

However, the post didn't go down well with her fans, who went to her comment section to lash out at her.

Fans drag Regina Daniels

Many taunted her over her marriage to her politician husband. They asserted that she got married to an old man and does not know what it feels to be married to a young, rich and famous man.

Some others pointed out that her husband was not satisfying her in the other room. They lashed out at her for being the 6th wife of her husband. They asked young girls to learn from Priscilla Ojo and not from the actress when it comes to the issue of marriage.

Recall that Regina Daniels recently returned to her social life with her husband after rumour that they had parted ways.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the comments about Regina Daniels' post. Here are some comments below:

@jiloyouth said:

"rita.daniels06 learn from iyaboojofespris she trained her daughter well and she married and young rich billionaire who is obsessed and so in love with her daughter - you carry your own give 90 years old man cause of money - she didn’t even have a proper wedding."

@khadijaalyarwawiya shared:

"See love no be u wey go married old man hmmm u sure say dat man can make it on bed he they satisfy u."

@elviskwabena8 stated:

"If u had waited a little longer, u would've married someone like this. I don't have any problem with marrying an old or oldest man on earth. My anger is why did u marry a man with 5 wives already. Ur native marriage was nothing to write home about. White wedding self, u nor do & I sure say u nor do court wedding too. Nawa o."

@smokes2472025 shared:

"This could be you ? But."

@smplyblessing commented:

"Congrats to Priscila, 4 in one package, young,rich, handsome,1st and only wife, Pricy girl wen sabi, young girls please learn from Pricy."

@gracious_boo reacted:

"Yessss she catch him young. Happy married life to her and her handsome husband."

Funke Akindele pays tribute to Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele celebrated her colleague, Iyabo Ojo over the wedding of her daughter, Priscilla.

She wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family.

