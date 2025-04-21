A Nigerian mother brought her daughter to tears as she prayed passionately for her to get married to a good man

In a video, the woman prayed that her daughter's wedding makes headlines like Priscilla Ojo's wedding to Juma Jux

The woman went ahead to pray for her daughter to have rich guests that would bring dollars and pounds to the lavish wedding

A Nigerian lady's emotional response to her mother's heartfelt prayer has garnered attention online.

The mother had passionately prayed for her daughter's future marriage, envisioning a grand celebration that would rival the high-profile wedding of Priscilla Ojo to Juma Jux.

Mother prays for daughter's wedding like Priscilla Ojo

The daughter, known on TikTok as @lizzyberry45, shared a video of herself in tears after listening to her mother's prayer, which was recorded in a WhatsApp voice note.

In the prayer, the mother expressed her desire for her daughter to marry a wealthy husband and have a lavish wedding that would attract prominent guests and attract attention.

According to the daughter's post, her mother's prayer was accompanied by photos of Priscilla Ojo's wedding, which seemed to serve as inspiration for the kind of celebration she envisioned.

The mother's words were filled with hope and expectation, as she prayed for her daughter's future husband to bring wealth and prosperity into her life.

In her words:

"This is the kind of thing I am praying for you. This is I want your life to be. May God provide a good husband for you. I want your marriage too be the talk of the town. May God give you a husband that would bring dollars for you and pounds. Just like many popular people attended Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding, yours will be the same too."

Reactions as mum prays for daughter's future wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oriade said:

"So your mama no pray make you hustle and make it but she dey pray make another person son work hard and pick you make she dey play òle olè ni mama e."

@Gbolahan said:

"Dey play, rich marry rich poor marry poor, wait sef, she no pray say make u make am, she dey pray make husband carry dollar come for u, una dey joke for una house."

@Jb___W said:

"No go pressure yourself no be everyone go get to this stage even your mama way want you this way she no do anything near this."

@Owonifinboi reacted:

"Una dey forget say na inside business class dem meet. If you like as a lady no work hard make you dey expect cooked man."

@emmy99 commented:

"90% of people that came to celebrate preci was because of what the mother did and her influence,hope say your mama get the influence. Hope is not oko gidi when you have nothing to offer too."

@DUNNII_CHANTER added:

"Haba this comment section is brutal the money is just praying for what she want, She's sharing in her joy nii na. All is well."

