Juma Jux made some a few promises to his mother and father-in-law during his traditional wedding to their daughter

In the clip, he was sitting between the estranged couple and was told to make some promises to them

He vowed to take care of them and also that they would come over to Tanzania to take care of their grandchildren

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux has made some promises to his father and mother-in-law during his flamboyant traditional wedding ceremony to their daughter,

The singer and his wife, Priscilla Ojo wedded traditionally and many came to grace the occasion.

Juma Jux sits between his father and mother in-laws, make promises to them. Photo credit@jum.jux/@sugarwedding



In the video making the rounds, the music star was asked to sit between his father and mother-in-law during the ceremony.

He was instructed to make some promises to the two of them while looking directly at their faces.

Juma Jux makes promises to Iyabo Ojo

His mother-in-law, Iyabo Ojo was the first he made a promise to. According to him, the actress would soon come over to Tanzania to take care of their baby.

He added that she would be allowed to feed the baby during her stay with them in his country.

Juma Jux shares what his father and mother in-law would do for him and his wife in Tanzania. Photo credit@juma.jux



Juma Jux make promise to father-in-law

Also in the recording, Juma Jux stated that he was going to take care of his father-in-law.

He also promised that the man would come over to Tanzania to visit them.

Recall that Juma Jux granted an interview about his wife, Priscilla Ojo. He shared how he met her and knew she was the woman for him.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Juma Jux making a promise to his in-laws. Here are comments below:

@greenmoon_tea reacted:

"Amen to the glory of God. I am so happy for them."

@thrifted_kitchen commented:

"I kon dey blush like say na me dey wed. I wish them the very best as a couple."

@bami234 stated:

"Baba don smile ooo, finally finally. I love teh way Priscilla's father came for her wedding."

@iamhannahmoyosore reacted:

"The song too long abeg no stress our groom o. I hope the guy is enjoying every bit of the cremony."

@kimmiesignature said:

"Celebrity wedding Dey sweet sha. I’m enjoying everything."

@belsangelsworld shared:

"The boy is always smiling, no tension, no pressure. He is also very respectful as well. i just love him and the way he was brought up."

@sisi_shalewa stated:

"You can tell bride's mama can't wait to take off this plenty asooke, iya oniya."

Funke Akindekle prays for Juma, Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that Funke Akindele showed great excitement that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo was getting her daughter married.

She penned a short note to celebrate the couple and Iyabo Ojo over the success of the ceremony.

The actress showered prayers on the couple and also congratulated them on their wedding day. She also wrote a glowing tribute about her colleague, Iyabo ojo.

