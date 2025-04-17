Funke Akindele has joined her colleagues to celebrate Iyabo Ojo and her daughter over her wedding

In the post, she wrote about Iyabo Ojo's dedication as a mother and prayed for the actress and her family

Fans applauded Akindele for her kind words and also wished that she would get her children married one day

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has shared how happy she is that her colleague, Iyabo Ojo got her daughter married.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared pictures of Iyabo Ojo and the newly wedded groom while showering prayers on them.

Funke Akindele write short note to Iyabo Ojo over her daughter's wedding. Photo credeit@funkeakindelejenifa/@iayboojfepris/@its.priscy

According to her, Priscilla's marriage will be filled with joy and adventure of a lifetime.

The actress, who was dragged by skit maker Ijoba Lande a few weeks ago also asserted that she was honoured to be celebrating the wonder moment with Priscilla Ojo.

Funke Akindele prays for Priscilla Ojo, husband

In her post, the movie star prayed that Priscilla Ojo's marriage would be a blessed union. She also wished that her marriage will be filled with a lifetime of love and prosperity.

Funke congratulated the couple and her colleague, Iyabo Ojo before ending her post.

Funke Akindele praises Iyabo Ojo for getting daughter married. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele

Fans react to Funke Akindele's post

Fans of the Nollywood star were happy that she was throwing her weight behind her colleague.

They celebrated her and also prayed for her and her children. A few of them stated that she will also have a joyous day to celebrate for her children.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Funke Akindele's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are a few comments below:

@ososanmary wrote:

"There are so many reasons why I just love you ma'am."

@abb.ydek stated:

"Aunty Funke, as you celebrate Priscilla and her husband today, e maa ba ọmọ yin se irú eleyi l’oruko Jesu. You will not miss the joy of your children's celebration. Congratulations to Priscilla and her husband."

@ladephoneaccessories reacted:

"We the Online guest are on Stand by Gidigba.Today is blessed already."

@taymitawpehhh commented:

"You are so unique aunty."

@tonad_signature shared:

"My own mama Ejire, on the day of your children celebration you will not be missing Ijn...you will eat the fruit of your labor mama...go and enjoy today's party and ki é fi sí a pa wan in Sagun Johnson voice."

@famousgirl237 said:

"Amen. Thank you for always celebrating peoples things of celebrations will never seize in your household. Amen. Love you sooo much momma."

@poshwell wrote:

"No be me dey do wedding but happiness wan wound me. My wife just gave to a bound baby girl this morning congratulations to me."

