Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ younger sister, Destiny, made it to the frontline of blogs amid Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s wedding

The young model in a video post that has gone viral revealed plans for achieving her marriage dreams

Destiny’s revelation came days after her sister was bashed online over Priscilla’s lavish wedding

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ younger sister, Destiny, has caught the attention of netizens with her recent revelation.

In the midst of the continuous hoopla surrounding Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding, the young model revealed her wedding wishes.

Regina Daniels’ younger sister shares her plan on finding a husband. Credit: @destinydaniels

Destiny claimed in a TikTok video that has since gone viral that, while she is seeking to date a young man her age, she would not mind following in her elder sister's footsteps and marrying an older man.

She wrote:

“As I dey find young boyfriend, I still dey observe my big sister's path.”

Destiny’s remarks came days after her sister, Regina, was taunted over her marriage to politician and billionaire Ned Nwoko.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians stormed Regina Daniels Instagram post about Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla to take a swipe at her.

The mother of two had shared her good wishes to her senior colleague and her daughter after the lavish wedding the actress did for her daughter.

In the post, Daniels prayed that Priscilla's home will be protected and blessed while also wishing her a lifetime of joy and laughter. However, the post didn't go down well with her fans, who went to her comment section to lash out at her.

Regina Daniels’ marriage trends amid her sister's recent declaration. Credit: @regina.daniel

Many taunted her over her marriage to her politician husband. They asserted that she got married to an old man and does not know what it feels to be married to a young, rich and famous man.

Some others pointed out that her husband was not satisfying her in the other room. They lashed out at her for being the 6th wife of her husband.

They asked young girls to learn from Priscilla Ojo and not from the actress when it comes to the issue of marriage. Recall that Regina Daniels recently returned to her social life with her husband after rumour that they had parted ways.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels’ sister's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

vivian_golden said:

"If u see two for that ur sister path,share one come my side Biko😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

isaacsparklescfr wrote:

"INVESTOR MOVE 😂👏."

gfred_vine said:

"na so e suppose be..e dey una blood😹😹😂😂mama marry young..children marry old😂💔."

parker_ojugo wrote:

"What big sister can do younger sister can do it better she is learning from the best 😂😂😂."

philo said:

"Una de observe ke? Tanzania update no reach here😭😭."

omoarekenny reacted:

"And how’s that our business little girl😠please we’re busy here hustling biko."

agerem wrote:

"This gal 😂 real matters who wan cry make dem continue to dey cry."

he Len siad:

"Anyone wey favour u run am no time 😂but e be like na ur sis own sure pass o."

ifeoluwa__0 wrote:

"Wetin concern me...Whatever works for you babygirl😂."

reantu said:

"As I de find young boyfriend I still de observe married politicians 😩."

