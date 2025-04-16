Priscilla Ojo's father has finally arrived for his daughter’s wedding in Lagos, as a video of him has gone viral

In the clip, he was seen with Juma Jux as they were shaking hands and having a great time together

Fans were excited to see the video, they praised Iyabo Ojo and her daughter in the comment section of the post

All seemed to be set for the wedding to Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, taking place on April 17, 2025 in Lagos state.

The actress had done a lavish ceremony in Tanzania and the final stage which is a traditional wedding is to take place in Nigeria.

JP 2025: Priscilla Ojo’s father chats with his daughter's husband in viral video. Photo credit@iayboojofepris/@sugarwedding

In a video making the rounds online, the father of the bride was seen after he arrived in Lagos state for his daughter's wedding.

In the recording, he was looking so excited while he was chatting happily where he was lodged.

Priscilla Ojo's father chats with groom

Also in the clip, Priscilla's father was seen chatting happily with his daughter's husband, Juma Jux.

They both stood up and shook hands. They continued holding each other's hands as they were communicating.

Fans react after seeing Priscilla Ojo’s father in Lagos for her wedding to Juma Jux. Photo credit@juma.jux

Fans slam haters

Fans of Iyabo Ojo were happy to see the video. They lashed out at her critics, who have been asking about her ex-husband's whereabout.

Some of them mocked haters for poking their noses in the actress' family affair.

Recall that after many asked about her father, Priscilla Ojo shared a picture of her dad participating in her wedding a few months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Priscilla's father video

Reactions have trailed the video of Priscilla's father at her wedding. Here are comments below:

@ego__oyibo280 reacted:

"The man looks like Oga Paulo. Aunty Iyabo sha has a particular spec."

@mhiz_towo commented:

"This is beautiful. Chai! See me smiling. All the people shouting ‘ where is the bride’s father’ can now shut up."

@hardenikkey reacted:

"Awnnn so happy to see this."

@olajumokee__ said:

"Beautiful… some people go cry taya."

@oromidayo_f wrote:

"This is beautiful I’m just so happy for Iyabo."

@kolawolebanke shared:

"Haters go cry blood."

@trendybeddings said:

"I’m happy to see this, beautiful. The way I’ll be running from one blogs to blogs tomorrow ehn I sha pray make my legs no break."

@meisy_daisy stated:

"Omo are you still asking me why I love aunty Iyabo very pure hearted soul."

Juma Jux proposes to wife again

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had proposed in a heart-warming ceremony to his wife for the second time in Tanzania in the presence of many guests.

The singer and his wife have had their Muslim wedding earlier before he decided to surprise her. He went on his knee and opened the case which had the ring.

Excited singles prayed to God after seeing the beautiful video. Many wished them well and prayed for the couple to have a happy life.

