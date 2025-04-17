Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platnumz made the frontline of Nigerian blogs as he arrived at the venue for Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Yoruba wedding

Legit.ng reports that the long-awaited day, April 17, is finally here as Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter and her Tanzanian lover have their final traditional wedding in Lagos, Nigeria

A video captured the moment Diamond Platnumz was received by star actress Toyin Abraham, which caught the attention of many online

Tanzanian superstar Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, professionally known as Diamond Platnumz, has made his way to the venue of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s Yoruba wedding.

The East African music star was seen with his entourage as they got down from their various exquisite cars, donning the indigenous Agbada attire as part of the aseobi for the ceremony.

Diamond Platnumz at the venue of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding. Credit: @diamondplatnumz, @it.priscy

Upon his arrival, Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham was on standby at the parking lot to receive them and direct them to the reception hall.

Both the musician and his troupe and the Nollywood star all looked attractive and stunning in their separate traditional looks.

See the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the East African music star arrived in Lagos on the evening of April 16 for Priscy and Juma Jux’s much-anticipated wedding.

The much-awaited day, April 17, 2025, has finally arrived, and fans on social media are holding their breaths for the display that is about to go down at the JP 2025 wedding as actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscy, is going to traditionally wed Juma Jux, who is a Tanzanian singer.

On the day before the wedding, award-winning Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, informed fans on social media that he was on his way to Lagos for the wedding. The music star also shared a video of himself getting on a private jet with his entourage for the trip.

Internet users react to Diamond’s arrival

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pricelesspreshy said:

"Assistant Groom😂."

glad_barry wrote:

"Our oversabi aunty is doing her job😍😍😍."

shopyes2fab said:

"I hope pretty Mike isn’t coming."

mssgloss said:

"I love this honor. It’s just like make Davido show up for kizz Daniel or Rema wedding 🔥🙌❤️

tiernyolalere wrote:

"Eegunjobi Dey 😂😂😂 Ijaya gbogbo tanzania … obinrin lo mama foju wa bayen 😂😂."

glad_barry said:

"Our oversabi aunty is doing her job😍😍😍."

happiness.igbinosa1 said:

"He forgot his handbag 😮sorry pretty wife Abi nai Gf sef Dunno."

Priscy Ojo's father spotted with Juma Jux ahead of wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo's ex-husband and Priscy's father was spotted with the groom Juma Jux ahead of JP2025. They both stood up and shook hands, continuing to hold each other's hands firmly as they spoke in a friendly manner.

The father of the bride was seen after he arrived in Lagos for his daughter's wedding. In the recording, Priscilla Ojo's father looked excited while he chatted happily with others at the venue where he was lodged.

