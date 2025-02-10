Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo got many talking online after she revealed the face of her biological father

The TikTok influencer who got married to her Tanzanian lover Juma Jux over the weekend fueled discussion around her father’s participation

Following that Priscilla shared a picture to show the world that her father was actively involved in her wedding ceremony, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo unveiled the face of her biological father to many who do not know him. This happened during her just-concluded wedding.

The young influencer and her Tanzanian lover Juma Jux tied the knot in a Nikkah ceremony in Tanzania.

Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla's brother Festus, and close family members, including her best friend Enioluwa Adeoluwa, came to Tanzania to celebrate.

However, Priscilla's father, who has been alienated from the family since his divorce from Iyabo, did not attend.

This has sparked debate online, with many believing that he may not have been invited due to his lack of involvement in Priscilla's childhood.

However, to shut the rumours, Priscy as she is fondly called shared a screenshot of her father's virtual presence through a video call during the wedding event.

The elderly man was seen smiling as he reportedly observed from overseas to his child’s marital rites.

Priscilla Ojo’s father spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hey_adiaha_ita: said

"He might not be a good husband but might have been a good dad to his kids ,no be everything una go see on social media,this celebs have life to leave behind de media..mk una try dey face una family unsettled palava first, before una think of settling another.|

_bigpresh_ reacted:

"Most of you wey be say Una papa and mama no dey good relationship again go Dey talk too like that ooo."

theperfectgiftg wrote:

"So he attended through a call."

cullinan_vintage_lifestyle said:

"No need dear... Still saying the same thing, why didn't he attend to give you away then? Somethings don't need explaining naw."

italawa1 reacted:

"Priscilla dad still going through his papers process in America he can’t come to Naija for now."

pastoroba__________ said:

"People wey no get good family go abuse you and judge ur own family on social media."

king_olivawales wrote:

"How girl go do wedding without the father and the father is alive."

favou_r5774 reacted:

"Some Nigerians and their oversabi! SMH. Yesterday, I saw someone written whole epistle, as if she knows and lives with them! People only show you what they want you to know, and there's real life outside social media."

youniqueanny wrote:

"Nigerians no fit just happy for person without say dem no find fault!!! Na wa o."

blossom_aprilbeautysalon reacted:

"If he had been there physically na Una go rubbish the man for this Internet.. I love how he allowed them do their thing."

mo__stylesz wrote:

"But she clearly wrote “1 down, 4 to go” meaning they would have a Nigerian trad, court, and church."

Moment Priscy & Juma Jux cried trends

Legit.ng previously reported that love is such a beautiful thing, and it is evident in how Juma Jux has treated Priscilla Ojo from the moment they became public, till their wedding.

A trending video captured the moment Priscilla Ojo and her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, were overwhelmed at their wedding.

The clip touched the hearts of many of their online loves, show showered their new home with blessings and prayers.

