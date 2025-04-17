Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her father, Mr Ademidun Ojo, made waves on the internet

The wedding ceremony of the TikTok influencer and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, has had both fans and netizens glued to their phones

A video from the event showed when Priscy and her dad shared a time alone together on the dancefloor to the delight of their guests, with netizens appreciating Iyabo Ojo

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her father, Mr Ademidun Ojo, shared a touching moment on the TikTok star's wedding day.

The much-anticipated ceremony, which took over the internet on April 17, captured a wonderful moment between father and daughter on the latter's big day.

Priscy Ojo and dad's dacne moment leaves many smiling Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In a video uploaded by Debbie Shokoya, Priscilla was seen with her father, who had recently returned to Nigeria expressly for her wedding, as they dominated the dance floor.

Priscilla Ojo's father Mr Ademidun Ojo live at daughter's wedding. Credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

They both danced to the groom's viral hit song, Ololufe. The father and daughter made good use of the space provided on the dance floor, much to the delight of their visitors and online supporters.

Sharing the video online, Debbi Shokoya wrote:

“Most Beautiful Moment!!!!🥰😢. The Bride And Her Dad❤️JP2025.”

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to Priscilla Ojo and dad’s dance

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_____lade said:

"For Queen Mother given this man His title to shine in this kind of occasion despite being single mother 🙌 She’s who she think she is and I love it for her 🙌."

geeceekitchennfoods said:

"Awwwwn the most happiest wedding ever in the street of ig that all of us at so happy on… like this wedding sweet my belle to the core."

modestlogisticscargo said:

"Awww. Who’s cutting onion I don over happy today . This union is forever blessed 👏😍😢."

queenofadire wrote:

"Come and see this beautiful sweet moment. I am so emotional right now."

asakeade_ifeoluwa said:

"Some people go soon set ring light and start crying 😂😂 this is beautiful 😍😍."

debbyryan_08 said:

"Ajoke Will never forget this day 😢I’m so happy her dad is present so so sweet ❤️Queeñ mother u are a real mother indeed 😍take your brown momma i love u😍."

asakeade_ifeoluwa wrote:

"Some people go soon set ring light and start crying 😂😂 this is beautiful ."

am_tukool said:

:You see this Father daughter’s dance very Crucial.God bless you thousand times @iyaboojofespris for making it Possible.Priscilla wud Forever Cherish it😍am_tukool."

styleglitz_accessories said:

"The part of giving the Dad his position on this day gives me more joy, priscy & Juma your home is blessed in Sha Allah, weldone queen mother."

Toyin Abraham and Enioluwa clash

Celebrity couple Prisicilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s lavish wedding ceremony witnessed a mini drama from their family and friends.

A video online showed the moment Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham confronted influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa.

The renowned bride’s best friend immediately responded with a warning for the movie star, which caught the attention of many online.

Source: Legit.ng