Iyabo Ojo's lover, Paulo Okoye, has also broken his silence on his stepdaughter, Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding in Lagos

Paulo shared a video capturing how he and his son left their home in an expensive whip for the event

Recall that the music executive, while announcing Priscilla's traditional wedding, had stated that it would be a total shutdown in Lagos

Music executive, Paulo Okoye, the partner of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, also supported his beloved as his step daughter Priscilla Ojo traditionally tied the knot with Tanzanian singer.

Paulo, who had expressed excitement over Priscilla's wedding, with plans to shut down Lagos, has shared a sweet video capturing him and his son, Paolo Okoye, leaving the residence for the event.

Paulo Okoye supports Iyabo Ojo at Priscilla’s traditional wedding. Credit: pauloo2104/itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The music executive was spotted in a matching native attire with his son as he stylishly stepped into a Rolls-Royce.

Paulo's son was captured stepping into the driver's seat as they drove off.

Sharing the video on his page, Paulo wrote in a caption,

"#JP2025!!!!! We'reOutside Tonight!!! @pabbzinoo."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla's father was present as he reunited with Iyabo Ojo for their daughter's traditional wedding.

Iyabo Ojo’s partner Paulo Okoye celebrates stepdaughter’s wedding in style. Credit: pauloo2104

Source: Instagram

A video captured Iyabo and her estranged husband dancing, stirring reactions who shared their opinions about Priscilla's father's facial expression.

The video of Iyabo Ojo's lover Paulo and his son leaving home in Rolls Rolls-Royce for Priscilla's traditional wedding below:

Reactions to Paulo and son's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video as netizens gushed about the music executive. Read the reactions below:

kdessy_collection said:

"We no know am o,na Paulo we know wey dey make our queen mother happy."

wandey_cee reacted:

"As father of the day no gree shine teeth since morning nko? abeg oo I support her."

kech__up said:

"Father of the day."

iam_angelamaka commented:

"Priscilla father is the father of the day. Make una Dey calm down for this app."

xoxoccret wrote:

"Daddy na ur energy we Dey wait for ooooo a father and more."

officialqueendalen said:

"Odugwu na Odugwu thank God I be Igbo if not jealousy for don finish me."

omotolaadewumi reacted:

"The Papa is finally here, God bless you sir,we Yoruba in-laws appreciate you sir."

naijabusinessfestivalconnects said:

"Joy giver. Let's have it cos the jolly good man is here now let the party begin. Abeg I don't want to see the frowning face wey no dey smile for Hall ooo."

0remeyi said:

"See drip I love this baba sef dey rep , queen mother will be so proud."

Celebs storm Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular celebrities in the entertainment industry turned up for Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ojo's wedding.

The likes of Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe stole the spotlight at the event.

Destiny Etiko shared a video of her getting ready for the event, while actor Jigan also arrived at the event in style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng