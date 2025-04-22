A young Nigerian lady has shared a funny video on TikTok showing how motherhood affected her dressing to a party

A funny video shared by a young Nigerian mother on TikTok has revealed the challenges of parenting.

The clip, which garnered massive attention, showed a great contrast in the mother's appearance from the beginning to the end.

Mum returns home from party barefooted with baby strapped to her back

Mum says motherhood stopped her from slaying

The mother, identified as @doublekiddieshome on TikTok, posted the entertaining video for her followers.

It began with her looking stylish in a traditional outfit after making an effort to 'slay' and have a great time at a party.

However, as the mother left the party, her demeanour and appearance changed dramatically.

No longer concerned with how she looked, she was seen walking barefoot while carrying her child.

The transformation was epic, and the video captured the attention of some netizens, especially mothers who could relate to the situation.

While sharing the clip, the lady debunked the way motherhood is often portrayed as a sweet and fulfilling experience at all times.

Mum laments after returning from party barefooted

"POV: Shege that comes with motherhood. You can’t even slay to party in peace who says motherhood is sweet should please withdraw the statement o," she said.

Reactions as mum speaks on motherhood

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@folagold506 said:

"Even u can’t sew the style u lik, cus u be thinking how we you breastfeed ur baby."

@Abisodunalayo reacted:

"Where are your bags for extra clothes, bottle water? umbrella? diapers?"

@abiketiologa said:

"This made me remember the day i wore white to a party with my 6months baby, kai i looked like who excape from kidnappers that day, i legit fried."

@Nursealagbo☘️🍃|| Osogbo reacted:

"Abeg back my baby very well joo shey na we send you work to go party ni, you no suppose stay at home and take care of my baby?"

@blv said:

"I no dey even bother dress this day na bubu dey help me because no matter watin I wear na rapper I go still use cover am even if I drop am I no go still rest so y stress myself."

@SHITO SUPREME wrote:

"Auntie why you dey match while beautiful was at your back but once she came down can see your walking turn demure."

@Shuga said:

"I dey go wedding next week. I dn tell my mama down say she no go commot o, she go help me stay with my kids."

@Akua witty said:

@Merrybeautycare added:

Watch the video here:

