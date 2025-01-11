Annie Idibia has celebrated a milestone in her marriage and friendship with her husband, 2Baba in some videos on her Instagram story

In the clip, she praised her man and said that he was a fine man as they marked their 13th wedding anniversary and 25 years of friendship

Fans were excited for the couple, they shared their take about the challenges the two have passed through

Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia, has gushed over her marriage and friendship with iconic singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba.

The movie star shared some videos on her Instagram story, as she marked her 13th wedding anniversary and 25 years of friendship with 2Baba.

Annie Idibia, 2Baba step out holding hands. Photo credit@annieidibi1

Source: Instagram

The mother of two, who professed love for her man weeks ago, said that their friendship started when they were young and there were times they broke up.

According to her, she knew that her man was hers. She noted that another brother had been taken.

Annie Idibia shared a video of the two of them having fun at a place and how they exchanged pleasantries with people.

Annie sends memo

In her post, she sent a memo to witches and wizards and said that they were supposed to have given up. She also disclosed that even the devil should have given up.

In one of the video shared by Annie, her husband went to the car to open the door for her to step out.

They both were seen walking and holding hands as they entered the venue of the celebration they went for.

Annie flaunted her footwear as she sat beside her husband.

Recall that Annie Idibia enjoys gushing over her man. She often shares video of their sweet moment together.

How fans reacted to Annie's post

Reactions have trailed the videos shared by the actress on their anniversary. Here are some of the comments below:

@___amarii_09:

"Awwww she really loves him to bits. Wish them happiness."

@princesspinki_988:

"Spilling from the block. God bless you guys."

@being_mrs_babs:

"I will love you till the end of time says Annie."

@susan__anyakora:

"Love conquers it all."

@beccaszn:

"Tough love!! Wo! Regardless follow your heart oo!"

@gigicruise1:

"Pls am happy for u, this is what I call love nd strength. It’s very important for a woman to know what she wants. I love you Annie."

@marymaryu_:

"She is looking much better I’m happy for you Annie."

@nkem.frances:

"Some couples/relationships when they have known enemies."

@_elofunam:

"Annie trained Toyosi very well."

Adesua Etomi marks wedding anniversary

Legit.ng had reported that the actress was creative in marking her wedding anniversary with her singer husband, Banky W.

While her man was busy working on the laptop and also baby sitting with the little girl strapped to his chest at the same time, Adesua gave him a handwritten note to celebrate their love.

The couple marked their 7th wedding anniversary in the beautiful clip. Fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple as they wished them well and admired their relationship.

