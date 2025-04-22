Skit maker Maraji shared exciting news in a new video about her and her husband expecting their third child

Maraji shared a hilarious video and a caption to share the announcement with her fans and followers

The skit maker's video has also stirred reactions from celebrities and fans, as they congratulated her

It is a moment of celebration for popular skit maker and content creator Gloria Olorunto, better known as Maraji, as she revealed that her third child with her husband is on the way.

Maraji, who announced the birth of her second child on January 1, 2024, has revealed she is expecting her third child.

The skit maker in 2023 expressed shock after she found out that she was pregnant for the second time.

With just a few months after her second child clock one-year-old, the skit maker in a new video stylishly showed off her baby bump for all to see.

"POV: you dey carry belle every year," she wrote in a caption of the video.

Sharing the video on her page, Maraji wrote, "Baby no 3,".

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Maraji rescinded her decision about wanting five kids.

She revealed that she had Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which made her health-conscious.

"Anybody wey born 5 children for this economy ehn , EFCC must investigate am because howw," a netizen had said in reaction to Maraji's video.

The video of Maraji announcing she and her husband were expecting their third child below:

Reactions to Maraji's announcement

While some of the fans and celebrities congratulated Maraji, others could not help but tease the content creator and her husband for welcoming babies annually.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

papeeyah said:

"This Chef Dami no de like rest ooo despite all her “I no do again” MARAJIIII!!! You really mu ara ji, TOO ACTIVE."

bridgetiwa commented:

"Congratulations. You always look great and graceful in it. You are Strengthened in Jesus name. God goes ahead of you."

tegabaahmedia reacted:

"After you din suffer loose the weight! doh oh but YAAYYY."

foliskoko said:

"I really want to do that ‘Finally we can share’ and ‘we don’t have to keep it a secret anymore’ that people always do."

domnan_ea commented:

"All the metaphors align wow! From “I and my team people”, to “another cookathon”, to “coming back”. Be like Chef Danny made the video for this moment. Congratulations!"

_layinka.a said:

"I’m so ready for the pregnancy series, you kept everything real and true and it actually helped me a lot during my first pregnancy with my daughter, Abeg make I no carry another belle again yet o."

eco_sanachi said:

"It’s the way you announced it for me. Plus why do I feel like we are about to have a football team."

janetjenniferiyot said:

"your husband and josh na brothers?? awon sharp shutters."

Maraji cried some nights over sleep deprivation

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Maraji became a first-time mother in 2022.

Maraji and her Ghanaian hubby welcomed their son in April, and just like every new mum, new realities set in for her.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mum of one highlighted her experience as a mother.

