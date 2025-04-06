I yabo Ojo has shared her take over the allegations made against her that she was behind the faceless blogger Gistlover

She appeared on comedian AY's podcast, where she spoke about herself, her career and controversies trailing her

Fans of the actress agreed with her and also shared their opinion about the mother of two

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has reacted to the allegation that she is the one feeding faceless blogger, Gistlover, with information.

A few months ago, the mother of two who recently got her daughter married was accused of being the owner of the anonymous blogger Gistlover.

Iyabo Ojo speaks about her colleagues helping Gistlover, denies allegation of being the own her of blog Photo credit@iyabojofespris

During an interview as a guest on comedian Ayo Makun's podcast, Iyabo Ojo cleared the air about the saga.

According to her, she is not Gistlover. She said a lot of controversial news sprang up about her and her daughter on the said blog.

Iyabo Ojo shares details about Gistlover's operation, speaks about allegations. Photo credit@iyaboojofepris

She affirmed that she cannot defame herself and her daughter just to get fame or money. Asking her fans a question, she asked why she would destroy the name she has built for years.

Iyabo Ojo shares where Gistlover gets news

In the recording, the actress, who spilled details about her daughter's wedding weeks ago, claimed that Gistlover gets its stories from her colleagues.

According to the moviemaker, people close to celebrities take the news to the blogger but most times, the stories shared on the media site were usually not true.

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo's video

Nigerians reacted to the video shard by the actress. Here are some comments below:

@_iammarvis_ commented:

"Exactly how can you say I’m gistlover,and I would want my name to be in a messy way in such a way nobody dares talk to me neither my daughter,why are some Nigerian” lame?? Tonto was dragged on that blog about her ex gossiping about her,she thanked the blogger and went ahead to fight the man then Nigerians turned against her accused her of being same gistlover."

@ms__pat commented:

"They will still come and bash her ooo."

@keepupzaza reacted:

"Y’all can hate all you want you’re not God she is a great mother and a good woman and you can’t take that from her."

@agnes.ikechukwu said:

"Watch them people who hate Iyabo not to still believe her. Anyways she no kuku know say una dey exist. "

@lolli.popz20 wrote:

"If you were around during matharoo sisters, you will know it is possible she owns the blog. Dragging herself is a smoke screen to remain "conspicuous. Abeg help me with the right word."

Fans expose VDM for calling out Ojo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the type of invitation card Verydarkman got for Davido and Chioma's wedding surfaced online after he called out Ojo.

The activist lashed out at Ojo and accused her of gate-crashing the main event instead of the after-party she was invited to.

The invitation card seen online showed that VDM was also not invited to the main wedding event, and fans reacted to it.

