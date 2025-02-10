Iyabo Ojo has excitedly shared an update about her daughter's wedding, which started last week in Tanzania

She shared the pictures taken from the Islamic ceremony which took place in Tanzania and gushed over it

Fans and colleagues were happy about her post as they all reacted in the comment section and congratulated her

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has shared an update about Priscilla's wedding, which will take place very soon.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo and Enioluwa had embarked on a journey to Tanzania for the first phase of Priscilla's wedding.

Iyabo Ojo gushes over daughter, husband.

Source: Instagram

In a post on her social media handle, Ojo shared lovely pictures taken from the Islamic wedding of her daughter and his lover, Juma Jux.

In her update, she said that one ceremony had been done and dusted and mentioned the number of ceremonies remaining.

Iyabo Ojo shares more update

In the caption of her post, she remarked that it was remaining five more ceremonies to go.

Though, she didn't mention whether the events would take place in Nigeria or Tanzania. Some of her colleagues and fans speculated that the next phase was going to be in Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo, son take pictures

In some of the pictures taken from the Islamic wedding, Iyabo Ojo and her son posed with the newly wedded couple.

The singer and his family were also seen with the actress and her children in the photos.

Recall that Juma Jux also gave his fans an update about his wedding weeks ago. He shared a video of his team going to hunt for a lovely venue for the ceremony.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo's Ojo's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the actress about her daughter'as wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Wow. Congratulations Iya Iyawor am so happy for you. Are mi seyi toku Ijmn."

@uchennannanna:

"Congratulations Queen Mother."

@jumokeodetola:

"Aww. Congratulations to the beautiful couple."

@nkechiblessingsunday:

"Iya iyawo fully loaded. We shut down Lagos Nigeria Next. Take am play first."

@mary_lazarus:

"It's a mother's joy to witness this. May the Lord keep you to see your grand children. Congratulations to the newly married."

@omowunmi_dada:

"Iya iyawo number 1. Ayo, ire, ife , Ibukun loruko Jesus. Congratulations ma."

@adesuaetomi:

"Awww beautiful. Congratulations to you and your beautiful daughter."

@officialolaideoyedeji:

"What a day to be alive every mothers dream… congratulations mama."

@avenoutfitconcept:

"To Him alone be all the glory. Congratulations Queen Mother. This Joy shall be permanent IJN."

First picture of Priscilla's wedding surface

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the videos and pictures from Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding had surfaced online.

In one of the videos which immediately went viral, Iyabo Ojo dressed in Muslim attire as she beamed with smiles like a proud mother.

Social media influencer Enioluwa, Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinumz and his wife were also spotted. Fans were excited about the photos and recording that they congratulated the actress.

