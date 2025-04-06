DJ Cuppy has shared a video of her visit to her father to have lunch with him at his home in London

In the post, she shared what she went through to see him and how she was prevented at the gate from entering the compound

Fans reacted in the comment section of the post after seeing how she was treated by her father's security

Billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, has shared a video of how she visited her father, Femi Otedola, at his London mansion.

In the post, the disc jockey, who gave her life to Christ a few months ago, was seen in front of her father's gate.

A security officer at the gate asked her some questions, and she responded.

DJ Cuppy stood outside for some minutes before asking the security officer if she could go into the compound.

DJ Cuppy compares embassy and father's mansion

In the recording, the DJ noted that her father's mansion was like going to an embassy every time. She shared emojis of a padlock with keys and that of a siren.

After finally making it into her father's mansion, she showed off his plush cars parked neatly in a corner. The two Rolls-Royces had customised plate numbers.

The disc jockey does not play with her family. She shares an enviable bond with her billionaire father and often flaunts it online. She once gushed over him and shared how he raised her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the disc jockey about her father. Here are comments below:

@swarz_swarz stated:

"You’re not recognized in your family."

@alomopapi said:

"It better be like embassy OT$ na big name."

@iam_youngking55 wrote:

"Dey allow u enter your father house asin?"

@_aswonder commented:

"Na u and davido suppose marry, so una fit use oppression kpai Nigerians."

@alexyz90 reacted:

"Her clout is different and showing your Papa address online cuz of likes is something else, no man will marry you and stay because your Papa is rich if your character ain’t selling."

@oni_dare shared:

"You guys should understand in abroad security listen to only the residents only which is Her father only except she is staying in that House and if not she will need a clearance despite is Her fathers House …those security can be sacked and banned from providing guard again."

@manifestations_33 said:

"Why are you people hating on the girl, she didn’t do nothing wrong. Her father is wealthy, you all would do worse if your folks had 10 percent of what this man has. Please rest."

DJ Cuppy shares plan to gym

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had stated that she would give the gym a lot of chances she gave to her relationship this year.

The disc jockey stated this while making part of her 2023 plans known to her lovers on social media.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post because of what the disc jockey had been through in her relationship.

