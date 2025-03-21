Ijoba Lande and actress Laide Bakare have decided to do the truth and dare game that crashed the skit maker's marriage a few weeks ago

In the video shared by the moviemaker, she asked for a particular style during bedroom activity

Fans in the comments section praised Ijoba Lande for getting over his disappointment from his marriage

It seemed that skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has gotten over the event that led to the crash of his marriage to his wife, Darasimi, going by a video that surfaced online.

Ijoba Lande had once cried out and labelled actor Babatunde Bernard Tayo, aka Baba Tee, as the reason for the crash of his marriage after he had a truth and dare game with his ex-wife.

In the video shared by the Nollywood actress, who stated that she cannot go back to her ex-husband a few months ago, the two moviemakers were doing the truth and dare game.

Ijoba Lande was the first person to dare the actress for a warm hug. Laide Bakare refused and was running away while the content creator tried to catch up with her.

Laide Bakare asks for bedroom activity

Just like Darasimi's friend, Mary Gold, dared her to give Nollywood actor, Baba Tee a particular bedroom style, Bakare also requested for the same style, and it became a struggle between the two actors.

Ijoba Lande was trying to force Laide Bakare to turn her back so that they can do the style, while Laide Bakare was trying to run away.

Ijoba Lande's fans praise him

Some of the skit maker's fans were happy that he was bold enough to reenact the game, which meant that he has gotten over his crashed marriage and the disgraced he suffered.

Many said that others should learn from his mistake, and that he has tried to move on after learning from his downfall.

What fans said about Lande's video

Netizens reacted to the video of Ijoba Lande and Laide Bakare's game. Here are some comments below:

@dady_made commented:

"Don't try this with baba tee o. Baba tee o gba pa."

@farola_official reacted:

"See how this guy just turned what was meant to be shame for him to his advantage. Never ever allow any situation in this life kill or break you."

@donnay1011 said:

"This guy no go school but I learnt a thing or two from him. 'In the midst of chaos there's opportunity'."

@tobithestarrr stated:

Biko give her oti oooo . I need to organize a truth or dare party too."

@khalaso_omi shared:

"That’s 2hrs mama , incase you don’t know."

@oni_dheimmie wrote:

"Mama! No use that style play with Lande oo, nah revenge him dey look for."

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names of the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

