A video of Charles Inojie opening up about his family and how it's shaped his upbringing has gone viral

The actor shared how his stepmother gave his father two options to pick from over him

He also shared how his stepmother wanted to delay his university education in favour of her child

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has stirred emotional reactions online after he opened up about his life and the tension in his family while growing up.

Speaking during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Inojie, famous for his comic roles in movies, narrated how he spent only eight months living with his biological father.

Charles Inojie opens up about his childhood, living his father for only eight months. Credit: charlesinojie

Source: Instagram

The actor, who dragged Tinubu's ministers, revealed that their short time of living together was filled with conflict and rejection.

According to Inojie, his stepmother issued an ultimatum that forced his father to choose between her and his son.

“In all my life, I’ve only lived with my father for eight months as his child. From the moment I moved in, it was trouble every single day. My stepmother told my father to choose between me and her, and he chose her,” Inojie said.

Charles Inojie shares stepmother's reaction to his university education

The actor, who stirred reactions after congratulating Edo state governor, also shared his stepmother's reaction when he gained admission into the university.

Rather than support, Inojie alleged that he was told to delay his university education for the sake of his stepmother’s child, of whom he was many years older than.

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie expresses love for his father despite unpleasant upbringing. Credit: charleinojie

Source: Instagram

“When I finally got admission into the university, she insisted I should wait for her own child to grow so we could attend together a child I’m 18 years older than,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Inojie expressed his love for his father.

The video of Charles Inojie speaking about his family and upbringing is below

Reactions to Charles Inojie's comments

The Nollywood actor's narration about his upbringing and family dynamics has sparked reactions from many online.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Boykhayc commented:

"What kind of woman is that? Wait for 18 years for her own child? Shooöt me! lol."

tidimjones said:

"Send her a hard copy of your graduation picture every month to remind her that God is the greatest."

techSis_Ak wrote:

"Step-mothers be doing the most… In whatever you’re doing, pray to stay alive to train your children by yourself."

Sleekart commented:

"This is the story of most like manner marriages in today’s contemporary African society. Every child (whether boy or girl) of a single parent is at the risk of this. We need to let love lead! The same child you despise today could be your saviour tomorrow."

_bigmanchi wrote:

"Some men really be dodoyo like how would a woman tell me what to do with my kids lol."

realestOgonX commented:

"I just wish the woman would be alive to always look at him on tv, on the phone and in the face sometimes, just to see how crazy life could be."

Charles Inojie speaks on domestic violence

Legit.ng previously reported that Charles Inojie revealed what inspired him and actor Ali Nuhu to create a campaign against domestic violence.

The actor said he wanted to use his platform to change the culture of silence around domestic violence, and he realised that the way to do it was to make noise.

Inojie explained that the guilt of silence in the face of such acts prompted him and his colleague, Ali Nuhu, to join their voices to raise awareness about the silence culture on domestic violence.

Source: Legit.ng