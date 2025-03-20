Ijoba Lande has sent warning to Portable after he sang with his martial sags a few days ago and the video went viral

Portable had sung with Lande's truth or dare saga and made fun of the skit maker in new video

Fans tried to appease him and warn him to stay away from Portable, who loves finding trouble

Embattled skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande has reacted after Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, also known as Portable made fun of him in song.

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had cried out about the truth or dare drama between his ex-wife and Baba Tee. Portable composed a song after that.

Lande speaks about Portable's action in new video. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@ijoba_lande1

Source: Instagram

In the recording made by Lande on TikTok, he said that he was going to deal with Portable in his own language

According to him, the Zeh Nation boss loves to 'ganusi' everything he sees online.

Ijoba Lande warns Portable

Also in the recording, Ijoba Lande, who recently made peace with Baba Tee, warned Portable about his constant online dramas.

He said the Zazu crooner has 'ganusi' problem.

Lande reacts to Portable's song. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

People Portable has sang about

Apart from Ijoba Lande, Portable has used some celebrities to sing in the past, most especially whenever they have any online drama around them.

A few months ago when popular crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, was imprisoned and had issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Portable sang about the crossdresser.

Portable also used Wasiu Ayinde Marshal to sing 'ganusi' after the Fuji star called out some clerics after his mother's funeral. A few other celebrities have also been used by the singer in his songs.

See the video here:

Nigerians react to Lande's video

As expected, some fans shared their take about the video made by Lande for Portable. Here are some comments below:

@Eni Afe Yusuff reacted:

"woo leave that guy alone jare."

@Viewoncevirgin commented:

"Walahi Portable don ganusi problem o, he don go look for wahala."

@Yomosco said:

"Portable dey para for Osupa."

@Legend Barbie baby wrote:

"pls, I think you should just avoid Portable for ur own sake so dey wouldn't put ur name in there mouth when life started facing him."

@Sboy stated:

"Lande dey speak English like say him dey read ham inside book."

@nurseaderonke wrote:

"Abeg overlook that one jare boss no be portable u go Dey reply."

@christophwilli said:

"No go whyn Portable o no pass your lain to Portable, make you chop ham wotowoto."

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names of the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

Source: Legit.ng