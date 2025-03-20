After Portable promised his fans that he wouldn't cause trouble online anymore, but he started yet another one

The singer and Speed Darlington have been going to each other online after Speedy invited him to perform at his upcoming show in April

Following Speedy's rant about Portable insulting his mother, Zazu made a video and shared his next plan

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, has been causing trouble online over the last couple of days.

It is no news that Speed Darlington had invited the label boss to perform at his upcoming show later in April, but Portable felt insulted.

Fans react as Portable insists on fighting Akpi. Credit: @portablebaeby, @speeddarlintv

He made a video response and called Apki a broke man who could not afford to pay him N20 million for an appearance. He said some other things, prompting Akpi to cry out with claims that Portable had insulted his mother.

In a new development, Portable has now shared a video where he was captured challenging the "Baby oil" crooner to a ring fight. He called him broke and asked that people place a bet on them as to who would win the fight.

Portable's move has earned him nothing but backlash from his fans as many await Akpi's response.

Recall that Fans of Portable tagged him to the video of a diss track that Fuji artist Saheed Osupa sang a while ago.

The singer had made a video to lash out at Osupa and called him big for nothing, while praising Pasuma, his rival.

The song trended online as many shared their take about Portable's action and the fact that Osupa would soon come for him.

Portable says he wants to fight Speed Darlington. Credit: @portablebaeby

Reactions as Zazu readies to sight Akpi

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@therealfreshguy said:

"I thought they banned you from talking on social media?😂😂."

@_ogunmokun_arowolo1 said:

"Oloriburuku... I beg make we report this werey account."

@officialfolex said:

"Na so so so so so wahala you won take blow or be by force celebrity."

@big_bun_mi said:

"Haba try Dey rest,imagine you ranting in this ungodly hours na wa."

@kingsacha.cohenbackup said:

"Portable I no sure say you Dey watch your video after you finish am, because how you go watch this video and you no go laugh tire chaii 🤣🤣🤣."

@cool_ayomide said:

"As you dey drag speed ! You dey drag lande you still dey drag saheed osupa ….what’s ur problem you this guy ?!! Cos I dnt understand."

@mascot_rbg said:

"Dem never even set una together una don dey mad, no worry na then you go know say akpi get juju pass you 😂😂😂😂."

@funny_junior247 said:

"Na those communities court wey dem Dey carry you go, you go soon enter higher court and no mercy judgement."

@big_tems24 said:

"Portable u can see ur self that you no get peace of mind since u do the video goat."

@pascal_billy_001 said:

"Between portable and speed darlinton who una think say he go win if they set the fight?."

Speed Darlington invites Portable to perform

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Speed Darlington made a video to invite Portable to his upcoming concert in April as he asked fans for his contact.

In the recording, he shared the condition he must fulfil if the music star must be present at the show and laughed hard at him.

Fans in the comment section were excited about the proposal, and they shared their take about Portable and Darlington.

