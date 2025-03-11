Ijoba Lande has shared what life would be like and what he would have suffered if he didn't have evidence against Baba Tee

The funny man had claimed that Baba Tee has slept with his wife and was the reason for his crashed marriage

While speaking with Daddy Freeze, he shared what his fate would have been and spoke about people, who were cheated as result of wickedness

Embattled skit maker, Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has stated what would have befallen him if he didn't have evidence against his colleague, Baba Tee.

The actor had called out Baba Tee and accused him of wreaking his marriage with his wife, Darasimi. He also accused him of sleeping with his ex-wife.

Lande laments about wicked people. Photo credit@ijobalande/@baba-tee1

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze during an Instagram live session, he shared what his fate would have been.

According to him, if he didn't have an evidence against Baba Tee, he would have been arrested and sent to jail.

Ijoba Lande noted that Baba Tee explained that he was guilty of all the allegations he levelled against him, but just decided to deny it.

Ijoba Lande speaks about people imprisoned unjustly

Lande speaks about his fate. Photo credit@ijobalande

Source: Instagram

Also in the clip, Lande lamented about how people were sent to jail or even killed as a result of wickedness.

Recall that Baba Tee had dragged Ijoba Lande and denied having an affair with his wife.

He challenged him to provide an evidence that he had bedroom activity with his ex-wife.

Fans agree with Ijoba Lande

Followers of the content creator also agreed with him. Some of them sympathized with him and shared how people suffer in the hands of the wicked.

A few encouraged him to stand on his ground.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ijoba Lande's video

Netizens reacted to the video of the interview granted by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@luxurious_muller reacted:

"Some men dey go through things like this lowkey, but Dem dey fear to speak up because of love and waiting people go talk."

@kqwin_tee said:

"Omo, I saw the video and I was so ashamed of my gender."

@baba.tund3 stated:

"True… baba tee deny doing it at first."

@midesax shared:

"That one sef dey sha. Lande aka majiyagbe."

@obinna_ninobrown wrote:

"This thing people are talking for fun is not funny to me I feel for him, do you guys know how many men as pass on just because of this kind situation so let keep praying for him this is so painful may God have messy."

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

