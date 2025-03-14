Ike Chike has announced that she was not yet back to Nigerian after giving birth of her first baby abroad

The movie star had welcomed her first baby and shared lovely pictures to the amazement of her fans

Fans were impressed at her new look as a few of them doubted her by stating that the pictures she shared were old

Nollywood actress Chika Ike has teased her fans with lovely pictures of her postpartum body, weeks after welcoming her first child.

Legit.ng had reported that Ike had amazed her fans after she shared her pregnancy shoot. She stated that she was preparing to be a motherhood.

Chike Ike sends love to her fans. Photo credit@chikaike

Source: Instagram

In her latest post, Ike and her daughter were going to honour their doctor's appointment on a snowy day.

She appreciated her fans for their lovely congratulatory messages on the birth of her first child. Chike Ike prayed for her fans and shared a love emoji to appreciate them as well.

Ike Chike dazzles in all white attire

In the post, the movie star wore an all white overall and used a wool cap to complement her dressing.

The real estate businesswoman also wore a white cloth for her daughter as she held her in her hands.

Fans celebrate Chike Ike over post. Photo credit@chikaike

Source: Instagram

Her tummy looked flat as she flaunted her curvy body for all to see.

Fans doubt Chika Ike

Some of her followers didn't believe that the actress had just taken the pictures she shared. They asked how she was able to get back in shade within weeks of welcoming her baby.

While others drooled over her beauty and asked how she was able to do it.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Chika Ike's post

Netizens shared their take about the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@kobam_majesty commented:

"May this baby grow in the shadow of God."

@callme_famousboy reacted:

"While I was growing up I was so addicted to you that I thought I would have been ur husband, but this is true life, I wish the best and congratulations to yoy once more, I love u my supposed wife."

@itz_realsuccessofficial said:

"How did you do it? Your tummy wooow can't stop loving you."

@wisdomiscaution wrote:

asabosslady_ ions! You’re blessed and highly favored. No weapon formed against you shall prosper in Jesus mighty name." s

@asabosslady_stated:

"Mama and her baby."

@divaliciouschi said:

"This is so heavenly so pretty."

@asa_bekee__ reacted:

"Must be an old picture, we no longer snowing and your tummy can’t be so flat so quickly , stop playing with people who are struggling to snap back and that was not a real baby you probably did this shoot a while ago or it’s been a long time you gave birth."

Chika Ike advises fans

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had dropped some words of advice for her colleagues, fans on social media.

She noted that while humility was a core value everyone should have, one must also know when to switch things up.

According to the actress, too much humility can be considered as being self-destructive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng