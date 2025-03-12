Sophia Momodu has reacted after a critic tried to shame her daughter over her smile and called her insecure

The influencer tried to explain why her daughter was not smiling and blasted the person while giving a stern warning

Fans also took Sophia's side and claimed that Imade was just a child, they knocked the person over the written comment

Davido's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, has sent a critic to the gallows over a comment made about her daughter, Imade Adeleke.

The mother of one, who recently fought on Real Housewives of Lagos, had shared a post on Snapchat and a critic known as Chidera reacted to it.

Sophia Momodu warns daughter's critic. Photo credit@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sharing her observation about Imade in Sophia's post, Chidera claimed that the little girl may not be secured about her teeth.

Chidera asked why Imade was not smiling freely in the video. The person tried to encourage Imade about her teeth by remarking that they were beautiful.

However, Sophia would have none of that. She bragged that her daughter was Imade Adeleke, Sophia Momodu's daughter.

Not stopping there, Sophia Momodu, who fought her baby daddy months ago pointed out that her daughter has so much confidence than the critic.

Sophia also gave Chidera a stern warning to back off her daughter and stop giving fake comment.

Sophia Momodu schools critic, Photo credit@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Sophia shares what happened

Explaining why Imade was not smiling, Sophia Momodu disclosed that her daughter told her that she and another person were embarrassing her with their off-key singing.

Sophia also mentioned that when Imade started to enjoy herself, she was smiling but later remembered how they were embarrassing her, she had to stop smiling.

See the post here:

What fans said about Sophia's outburst

Reactions have trailed the response Sophia gave to the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@kachkiddies reacted:

"A child, are some people really ok?"

@frankbless96 stated:

"About a 9 years old."

@pretty_gonny shared:

"Nawa why projecting on the child ? It’s people like that that actually make fun of people, can you imagine , saying is she insecure about her teeth , what is wrong with a growing child’s teeth please ? And they always come with this back handed compliments."

@chidiebere9200 wrote:

"How dare you troll a child!Omo ehh."

@offical_zinny said:

"The way some of you constantly trolls children in this sm eeehn?tufia."

@favaboulos commented:

"Broke people always complained inside of get life and find work to building their self. You don't like sofia but you are so obsess with her daughter. The way she laught if it not evil person who do we call this?"

@timblogga stated:

"If my guess is right it means bla bla bla.. people too mumu eh. This kind unsolicted opinions make we wonder whether some people are immune to the situation of this country."

@nma_posh_ shared:

"Keep your silly oversabi away from kids."

Sophia Momodu reacts to admirer's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the kind of response that Sophia Momodu gave to an admirer amazed her fans.

A man had asked if he could take her on a date, and she responded that the kind she goes on must require a passport.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng