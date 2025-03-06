Actress Chika Ike has welcomed a baby girl weeks after debunking rumours about her child's paternity

The Nollywood actress shared adorable pictures of her and her baby at the hospital on her social media pages

Amid the congratulatory messages from Chika Ike's fans and colleagues in the movie industry, some netizens also asked questions about the newborn

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Chika Ike as she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, on Thursday, March 6.

An excited Chika flooded her social media page with cute photos of herself and her newborn.

Actress Chika Ike carries her newborn baby girl. Credit: chikaike

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the birth of her baby girl, Chika Ike wrote,

“My Baby is here….. Welcome to the world my sunshine."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that in February, the actress revealed she was expecting her first child as she shared photos and videos of her heavy bump.

However, Chike's pregnancy became a centre of after rumours linked Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko to be the father of the newborn.

While Chika and Ned Nwoko have denied the rumours netizens have remained sceptical as Regina added to the controversy by removing her husband's name from her Instagram bio, suggesting that all was not well in her marriage.

Actress Chika Ike shares cute pictures of her with her baby. Credit: chikaike

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels made the changes upon her return to Instagram after taking a short break from the photo sharing platform.

See Chika Ike's post including pictures of her and her baby below:

Reactions as Chika Ike welcomes baby girl.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and colleagues as they celebrated with the actress.

iniedo said:

"Awwwwwww congratulations sis."

ritadominic said:

"Awwww congratulations darling."

joepearl1 said:

"Big Congratulations Momma You and our princess humbled pregnancy from the first month till labor room and afterwards."

gazzannekidsclothing said:

"It's good as you covered Angel's face o, before ndi uchú asi na onyiri mpa fa..!"

val_loveday

"CONGRATULATIONS, but you shouldn't hide/cover the baby face.... Prove the world wrong."

therealemperor_of_korea1 said:

"Why you dey hide ur picking face ? Madam you go open am make we see if na Ned face o."

akwaugo971 reacted:

"Congratulations ❤️, you are welcome little one. Gods protection always."

Chika Ike shows baby bump

Legit.ng reported that Chika Ike announced to her online family that she will soon become a mother.

The Nollywood actress, who started at a very early age, posted pictures in a black sheer dress that gave a clear view of her belly bump.

Chika Ike had her braided hair in an updo and rocked a gold choker necklace.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng