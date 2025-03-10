Regina Daniels has been showing the world that she is as influential on her own as she in marriage

The actress, who has been confusion social media users about the situation of her home, shared photos with the minister of aviation

In the photo stood the minister, her mother and the stunning Regina Daniels, who has been trending for weeks now

Regina Daniels has been making moves on her own since the rumours about her marriage started to swirl the Internet.

She has been posting her work a lot more and now, she shared a new pictured with her mum as they went on a visit to see the Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo SAN.

The picture captured online appeared to have been taken in the minister's office. The trio looked all smiles, as though they had just finished a productive meeting. The new development stunned the internet as those who cared to reacted to the post.

Regina wrote:

"A fruitful meeting with our very own minister from Delta State. The minister of Aviation."

It will be recalled that Regina Daniels shared a video of what happened on a movie set with the crew.

The scene required her to get on her knees and plead with her set father. Shockingly, the moment she knelt down, all other crew members also went down on their knees. This was a sign of respect for her status as a senator and billionaire's wife.

Fans react to Regina Daniel's post with minister

@sinner5102 said:

"Ned done humble u and ur mama, but am happy that u cash out from him, all u need now is to build ur self since u still have the age and energy."

@chibuzoezendu said:

"Gina, I'm so proud of you. Your maturity at this young age needs to be studied 👏👏 well done girl.😍"

@nkiruka_okeke_ said:

"Wen u get a mother with plenty branch..success will be Registered."

@king_vegaz69 said:

"Super lady... Igbo queen.. much love and hugs for you dear."

@official_blessingagboifo said:

"Las Las dis Regina na for the soft life.. ❤️."

@roykim4040 said:

"Hope is not what everyone is thinking."

@bosslady_official6 said:

"I will come back to read the comment section."

@chineduemmanuel447 said:

"Why your mummy fine pass you for that second picture 🔥🔥😂❤️❤️."

@favourichukwucomedy said:

"Believe me when I said the sky is my mama starting points 😍❤️❤️❤️."

@ruthmormah said:

"This period now is me n my mother not me n my husband."

Regina Daniels splashes $30k on Rolex watch

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniel, the wife of Billionaire Ned Nwoko, has been disturbing the gram for some time now.

Regina, who has been in a crisis with her man, showed off her newest acquisition for all to see on the gram.

The rich youngster posted a photo of her new Rolex watch and displayed the price, leaving many of her fans gasping for breath.

