Blessing CEO has gushed over a gift she got from her alleged lover IVD and shared the video with her fans

In the recording, she ran out of her house toward the car and opened the door to check out the interior

Fans were excited for her, but some reminded her about the way she taunted Sophia Egbueje over her Lamborghini

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has been gifted a Mercedes-Benz by her alleged lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, aka IVD.

Blessing CEO and IVD have been peppering fans with loved up moments and confessing feelings for each other, so fans were not surprised after seeing the video.

In the clip, the controversial woman was excited after seeing the gift, which was parked in front of her house. She ran towards the new whip.

Blessing CEO opened the car and was checking the interior as she sat inside, and a man gave her another gift.

Blessing CEO gets chain from man

After jumping in her new wonder on wheels, a man whose face was not showed gave her another gift.

He wore a hand chain and another chain on her neck, while the relationship expert was just stirring at her gift.

Fans react to Blessing CEO's gift

Fans of Blessing CEO reminded her of her reaction when socialite, Sophia Egbueje, bought herself a Lamborghini.

Blessing CEO, who was sighted at the police station years ago, had called out Sophia. She called her names and shared where she was going to be driving her car to. They taunted her with her words.

Fans react to Blessing CEO's video

Nigerian reacted to the video of Blessing CEO and her car gift. Here are some of the comments below:

@princedanny001 said:

"The same person that asked where’s Sophia driving lambo to in lagos she should invest, it’s always bad to people when they don’t have."

@diamond_icewater wrote:

"Them go begin cry now, you sabi pepper them ehn.. I swear."

@asa_couper stated:

"When you are done with the Ads please return the car to the garage."

@modisinteriors_ reacted:

"How we go take know say this one no be advert for IVD Autos Ehn bleble nwa?"

@not.ya.regular.gal shared:

"This energy you use in doing this fake surprises why not use it to buy Good skincare, what is all this kro kro on her chest."

@ifeomachukwuakubua said:

"Congratulations nnem.. may the good lord keep uplifting u with an amazing man, see me blusing here ."

Blessing CEO, Saida BOJ fight

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had resumed dragging Blessing CEO for commenting about her wig and sending her to the gallows.

The two have been on each other necks on social media and have been exchanging words in different posts.

In her response to the relationship expert, she gave her many unprintable names and shared her encounter with her at her house. Fans struggled to pick side s between of them.

