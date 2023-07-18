Congratulations are in order as Nollywood actress Chike Ike officially launches her real estate company

The movie star took to social media to share videos of the event from her latest development and appreciate her team members

She also extended her gratitude to her family, friends, and colleagues for their unwavering support and motivation

Nollywood star Chika Ike has launched her new estate company, Flipscript Homes.

The actress took to social media on July 17 to inform her fans and followers of the latest development in her life.

Chika Ike unveils real estate company Credit: @chikaike @flipsripthomes

Source: Instagram

In an emotional statement, Chika expressed her gratitude to God and shared her overwhelming joy from the successful launch event.

Not stopping there, she expressed her appreciation for the incredible team behind Flipscript Homes, emphasizing the power of teamwork in making dreams come true.

"I've no words to express how I felt yesterday at the official launch and unveiling of @flipscripthomes "The Maison" event. I'm still basking in the euphoria of it all. God is truly the greatest and he continues to show his greatness in my life…

"I recognize how blessed I am and I don't take any of my blessings for granted. I know I'm made for more and I've more layers to explore. Thanks to everyone, my team, colleagues and real estate agents for making this unveiling a success. God is the greatest."

See her post below

Internet users react to Chika Ike's new venture

Many who came across the post congratulated the actress on the latest development in her career path.

See their comments below:

iamlilianbach:

"Congratulations once again beautiful. May God continue to take you to greater heights."

comfortjohn34:

"All hail the queen of hotness the fashion icon her self congrats mama you always make ur fans proud really honor to be ur fan ❤️."

bondsmith2:

"Congrats, dear... you are blessed... more to gooooo."

adakarl1:

"Congrats sis! Was a great project to behold."

erickssondaniels:

"A woman I love and appreciate a lot ❤️you’re the best my diva ❤️❤️❤️."

