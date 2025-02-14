Actress Iyabo Ojo has shared more details about the next phase of her daughter's wedding, taking place in Lagos state

In the video, she shared the colour code and encouraged fans to postpone any other function they have on that day

Fans were excited after hearing the details, as a few said that they already have the colour code for the wedding

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is still basking in the euphoria of her being the latest mother-in-law in town.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo had her civil wedding in Tanzania and her bestie, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, was the lucky man to catch the bouquet.

Iyabo Ojo advises fans about daughter's wedding. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, the actress was in the car when she shared more details about her daughter's wedding.

She disclosed that they were going to shut down Lagos state for the next phase of the ceremony.

According to her, the carnival like wedding would take place in April.

Speaking about the colour code, Ojo noted that olive green and a touch of gold was the colour of the ceremony.

Iyabo Ojo also admonished her fans to shut any other activities for the day and attend the wedding ceremony.

Couple part had with Enioluwa

Also in the recording, the Priscilla and Juma Jux, who had their second proposal, were seen partying hard with Enioluwa.

Iyabo Ojo was trying to spray her daughter money as she danced joyfully. Enioluwa was also sighted dancing with the couple, while Tanzania singer Juma Jux took over the microphone to entertain everyone present.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Iyabo Ojo's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Iyabo Ojo said about her daughter's wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

@big_treshlyn reacted:

"As I don hear the dress code so na to go arrange am asap."

@gorretkisa commented:

"Hmm, If Queen Mother say so then us online inlaw's we be here oooo."

@la_ba_ke__ shared:

"Love them."

@bigfish_empire26 wrote:

"We the online in laws go like cockroach, brown and igberaga yellow."

@iamtimah_white wrote:

"We go block everywhere that day for queen mother iyaboojofespris."

@justjuliet._ said:

"I wan go theif that pricy’s shades omg so cute ."

@justjuliet._ stated:

"I go ask for day off that day abeg I no fit miss out."

Toyin Abraham prays for Priscilla during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Toyin Abraham had showered prayer on Priscilla Ojo and her husband during the second leg of their wedding, which took place in Tanzania.

In the video, she claimed that she does not understand too much English Language, and she had to pray in Yoruba for the couple.

Abraham was so emotional about it and fans were excited about her move and praised her for standing by her colleague during her daughter's wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng