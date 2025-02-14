Priscilla Ojo has shared the lovely and expensive gift she gave to her man on Valentine's Day and told him to wear it for their white wedding

She also accompanied the gift with a short love note and decorated it before handling it over to him

The Tanzania singer opened up about their wedding ceremony taking in Nigeria and the next one in Tanzania

Newly wedding bride, Priscilla Ojo, warmed the hearts of her fans after sharing the Valentine's Day gift she gave to her husband.

In the post on her Instagram story, the expensive Dior gift was kept in a blue box and wrapped with Dior's blue ribbon.

Priscilla shares wish for her wedding. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

After the singer opened the box, it had a pair of shoes neatly packaged in it. He flaunted it beside the love note that came with it.

On the note, Priscilla wrote that she loved him so much, that was why she 'Dior' him with the gift.

The new bride pointed out that she hoped that her husband would wear the shoe for their white wedding.

Juma Jux shares details about wedding

Appreciating her gesture, Juma Jux thanked his wife. He affirmed that they had done two of the ceremonies.

He further added that two more would take place in Nigeria. Their white wedding and their traditional marriage.

The Tanzania singer also remarked that an elaborate reception would be done in his country.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo had also gave hints about the carnival white wedding taking place in Lagos state. She mentioned that it would take place in April, and the colour code was olive green and a touch of gold.

Juma Jux had also gotten gifts in the past from his mother-in-law when he came to Nigeria. He got a set of bead and wore them to shoot his music video.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Priscilla's gesture

A few reactions trailed the video shared by the new bride. Here are the comments below:

@chriisty___ reacted:

"This is how I’d spoiling someone’s son when i finally found genuine love."

@foodies_pot50 stated:

"So happy for them. God if am a tree please take my back to the forest at least someone will cut me there."

@kari_ecstacy wrote:

"When rich people rich right."

@rebeccaumuturay shared:

"Lover girl."

Juma Jux writes love note to Priscilla

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux, the son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comment section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.

Source: Legit.ng