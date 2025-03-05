Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to an alleged N1m bride price demanded during marriage talks in his hometown Mbaise

The celebrated actor defended his hometown as he addressed the stereotypes regarding bride price in the Southeastern part of the country

Legit.ng recalls reporting that marriage talks collapse after the man's family heard they would be paying N1m as bride price

Popular Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has addressed a viral video from a marriage talks in Mbaise which collapsed after the woman's family demanded N1m as bride price.

Legi.ng recalls reporting that a member of the groom's family, who recorded the video, expressed his outrage and frustration at the demand, adding that they had no intention of going ahead with the marriage.

Kanayo says bride price in the ease is relative. Credit: kanayookanayo/mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Kanayo reacts to viral video

The veteran actor defended his hometown Mbaise, Imo State, as he stated that bride price was relative and varies in the Eastern part of the country depending on the value each family places on their daughters

Kanayo, in a video that has gone viral, dismissed the generalisation of expensive bride price and demands in the South East.

Kanayo says expensive bride price is not peculiar to his home town Mbaise. Credit: kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

"Bride price is relative in igbo land And varies from family to family.It is also dependent on the value attracted by the girl....It is not peculiar to ndi Mbaise. Kanayo O Kanayo Ihe Mbaise ji Ka Mba," he wrote in a caption.

Watch Kanayo's video as he addresses bride price in the South East below:

Reactions trail Kanayo's comment about bride price

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the actor's video as many of his followers also shared their opinons.

ihazamichael said:

I am an Esan man from Edo State, i am married to a woman from Awka North, Achalla, before my marriage i was scared because of the rubbish we see online but when i started the traditional marriage process, i realized it’s easier than getting married from my place currently. My father inlaw ad my wife’s elder brother made everything so easy, i didn’t spend half of my budget, my friends and family were asking if we were at Anambra or somewhere else.

i_am_kingrussell01 commented:

"You're forever blessed sir thanks for letting them know."

francisahamefuna said:

"Absolutely correct. I am proudly married to an Mbaise woman and I can relate. Very decent, respectful and contented women are found in Mbaise. An Mbaise woman is not lazy and she is not promiscuous. She will support you to raise God fearing children. For peace and rest of mind ; marry an Mbaise woman."

darluchechima commented:

"Oga, marrying from Mbaise is not what I will ever dream of, the one we did, we have been living with the regrets..."

chinasa_ruth_izuchukwu wrote:

"What you said is the truth sir bride price doesn't have fixed price they may ask you for 1million but end up taking #50 naria only the remaining money will be return back to you because they re not selling their daughter off to you."

Man cancels wedding plans

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that a Nigerian man in the UK cancelled his wedding plans over an expensive bride price.

Photos of the list emerged on social media with different items for the bride's family members.

The man was expected to spend the whopping sum of N3.5 million as bride price.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng