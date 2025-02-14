Enioluwa was so excited at his bestie's wedding after he defeated the ladies to catch the bouquet from the bride

In the recording, he ran towards the beach and lifted the bouquet to celebrate his feat and he announced the year he would be getting married

Fans were excited about the video and shared their take about the social media influencer and his attitude

Social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, has announced the date he would be getting married and also created a hashtag for his wedding.

Legit.ng had reported that Iyabo Ojo and Enioluwa had travelled to Tanzania for Priscilla's wedding. The civil ceremony took place on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Enioluwa jumps on Toyin Abraham. Photo credit@enioluaofficial

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the influencer, he showed how he jostled to catch the bouquet. Though he was the only man, who took part in the activity.

After catching it, he ran towards the beach and ran back to share his joy with his friends.

Enioluwa announces date for wedding

In the recording, Enioluwa announced that he was getting married in 2027. He jumped on Toyin Abraham and hugged her tight.

In the caption of his video, he disclosed that he had an incredible time at Priscilla's wedding.

Influencer Enioluwa also remarked that the experience was unforgettable for him. He pointed out that he laughed, cried and made memories that would last a lifetime.

The influencer appreciated Juma Jux and told his fans that the next ceremony was a carnival like one which would take place in Lagos.

Recall that Enioluwa laughed hard at Iyabo Ojo at Tanzania airport after the actress searched endlessly for her luggage.

See the video here:

What fans said about Enioluwa's video

Netizens reacted after watching Enioluwa's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@nickey_pearls reacted:

"Why u happy pass d person wey throw the bouquet. Enj is the First man I am seeing to catch flower , another record broken."

@olaoyemoradeun commented:

"Eni looks like you planned this with your bestie,and how come you are among those ladies? fighting for bouquet, are you not supposed to be with the men?"

@larrybeehairline stated:

"When the heart is full of true love, it always reflects. I pray Untimely death will not separate you guys."

@iamthatgirleniola shared:

"Enny never see babe ooo."

@superstar_jlover reacted:

"Why Eni dey do like woman like this, see the way he jumped."

@a_dermah wrote:

"If u no like this guy oyo is your case o! his vibes is just puree."

@tamarhomes shared:

"A great friend! Can't wait to celebrate you the way you've beautifully celebrated your friends."

@larrybeehairline said:

"When the heart is full of true love, it always reflects. I pray Untimely death will not separate you guys."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who had been in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng