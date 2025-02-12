A video of actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo in a studio showcasing his musical prowess is trending on social media, especially TikTok

In the video that has gone viral, Ogogo could be heard dropping his version of 'Ganusi' a word made popular by Fuji star KWAM 1

Ogogo's video has sparked outrage on social media, with some Muslims demanding an apology from the Nollywood star

Nollywood veteran actor Taiwo Hassan better known as Ogogo has joined the likes of singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu to drop a version of 'Ganusi.'

In a trending clip on video sharing platform TikTok, Ogogo who was seen in a studio with headphones over his head displayed his musical prowess.

Singing in the Yoruba language, the Nollywood actor sang about 'Ganusi,' a slang made popular by Fuji veteran K1 De Ultimate.

Ganusi went viral after K1 De Ultimate found himself at the centre of controversy with some Alfas (Islamic clerics) during his late mother’s Fidau prayer at his palatial mansion in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State,

The Fuji star while conversing with a man during preparation for his late mother’s 8-day Fidau prayer, was heard using the phrase “Ganusi” about some Islamic clerics.

Ganusi is a derogatory Yoruba word for unwelcomed interlopers or those who attended an event without being invited.

Watch the trending video Ogogo singing below including a caption from a Muslim demanding an apology from the actor:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial singer Portable Zazu also made headlines after releasing his version of Ganusi.

Netizens react to Ogogo's video

The video has stirred reactions with some expressing disappointment in Ogogo, while some Muslims demanded he apologised. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

iam_djsample said:

"Omo werey say Mr ogogo I respect you pass all this thing."

godson_tommy reacted:

"You deh respect person wey no respect una ..who respect help."

qween_estar said:

"The type of song I can vibe to when me and Iya Bewaji finish fighting Laro Saturday."

issybabe1 wrote

"What's All This Radarada."

_rashydah_ said:

"Walai the song sweet, na Orin ote, especially if you dey stay for family house."

synergy_0000 reacted:

"That is because y’all taught Baba o my act , his also a musician from way back as well."

empire_eg23 commented

"Omo things don sup for this season everybody no serious again."

shoutycapital wrote:

"it's the fact that you can't tell if this is fújì, wàkà, senwele or àpàlà for me."

official_phycthor_jr said:

"Is this Ai or real? If so I’m very disappointed in you sir."

Ogogo and Yinka Quadri reconcile

Legit.ng previously reported that actors Yinka Quadri and Taiwo Hassan, aka Ogogo, finally buried the hatchet,

Rumours had it that the best friends were not on good terms and it became obvious when Quadri was absent during Ogogo's daughter Shaki’s wedding and naming ceremony.

Quadri and Ogogo after settling their rift were seen in videos hugging each other at Yomi Fabiyi’s birthday and housewarming party in Ogun state.

