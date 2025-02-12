Nedu Wazobia has finally broken his silence amid a series of videos of VeryDarkman calling him out

In a recent video, Nedu Wazobia was spotted with his HonestBunch crew as they promote their London podcast edition

However, the attire Nedu Wazobia had on in the video was considered a shade at VeryDarkMan

The social media drama between Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan and media personality Chinedu Ani Emmanuel aka Nedu Wazobia has remained a trending topic.

This comes as Nedu finally broke his silence amid a series of videos of VeryDarkMan calling him out.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM came for Nedu following BBNaija star Deeone's bold claim about the critic on the media personality HonestBunch podcast.

Rather than tackle Deeone, VDM dragged Nedu along as he exposed the media personality, including how the latter promised to buy him a car if he was featured on his podcast.

The critic, who shared his WhatsApp exchange with Nedu, also revealed why he and his co-hosts don't discuss series issues that concern Nigerians on their podcast.

In another video, VDM accused Nedu of taking advantage of ladies while mentioning names, further causing uproar online.

Nedu Wazobia breaks silence

The media personality who chose not to respond to VDM directly shared a video of him and his podcast crew promoting their London series.

However, Nedu was spotted rocking a black singlet, one of VDM's popular signature wears.

This led to netizens claiming it was a subtle shade at VDM.

Watch video of Nedu and his podcast crew below:

In related news, some VDM's fans and followers had dared Nedu to call the critic's lawyer Deji Adeyanju.

Netizens accuse Nedu of throwing shades

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, slamming the media personality read them below:

oshanipinirawo said:

"Mistake they made was bringing that deeone guy on their podcast, no media level wey that Werey involve wey no Dey sink…. Mr nedu say bye bye to your podcast because e go cas."

christian_somto_ reacted:

"So because VDM no gree be your friend, you went and call De One to talk down on him YOU WILL LEARN!!!!!"

surest_of_istanbul said:

"Nedu d head master!!"

kikkylovv reacted:

"Nedu you re now a nonentity..... VDM pass you ...... You go delete tired..... I unfollowed you."

officialfloki_ commented:

"@nedu_official you had a long list of fake lifers to chase clout with why choose the #ratelgang leader. Normally you no funny but we just dey manage yo."

odumablogger wrote:

"U use Dee one to set trap make VDm mention am give am Engement but vdm self no say that one na content creator cus him dey always talk without Prof 😂 Now ur matter don dey cast nakademus."

VDM posts chat of Nedu's victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VDM posted a comment by a lady, identified as king_mitchy, detailing how Nedu made bedroom advances towards her.

"I remember when he said if I don't sleep with him, I will never blow!! I wan cry my eyes out that day," the lady wrote in part.

This stirred reactions online, with many berating Nedu.

