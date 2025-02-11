Mr Marconi has teased fans online to what to expect in his new skit titled the Avengers of Nollywood

In the video, he featured most of the Nollywood legends including Pete Edochie, Chiwetalu Agu, Lalude, Abija and a host of others

Fans were impressed by the calibre of actors in the skit as they praised the skit maker and remembered the deceased actors

Content creator, Debo Adebayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has warmed the hearts of his fans after he shared a teaser of his new project, the Avengers of Nollywood.

In the post, Mr Macaroni, who blasted a Lagos commissioner months ago, used some legends in the film industry.

The content creator used actors across the Yoruba genre of the movie industry and some Igbo thespians.

The likes of Pete Edochie, Chiwetalu Agu, Emeka Ani, Lalude, Abija, Peter Fatomilola and a few others featured in the new skit.

Actors make incantations

In the video shared by the skit maker, the Yoruba-speaking actors were seen making incantations against Peter Edochie.

Once an incarnation was not powerful enough to counter Edochie's proverb and the dibia he summoned, the Yoruba-speaking filmmakers would call on their colleague, who had greater power.

Mr Macaroni, who bagged a doctorate degree years ago, was at the Yoruba-speaking actors' side.

How fans reacted to Mr Macaroni's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the moviemaker. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr.chuks47 said:

"These are the men that laid the foundation of Nollywood in 🇳🇬 although some has died and may God grant them eternal rest. These set of men laid a good foundation and I love the way they are being celebrated. I pray for God's protection and long life on all."

@funny_arafat reacted:

"No need to going acting the movie again, this is the movie. God bless our living legends."

@mellychy_official commented:

“Remaining Nnanyi sacrifice."

@gladysarikaibe said:

"The scene is looking beautiful already."

@kallybae201 stated:

"Living legends, I celebrate all of you, wish all of you more healthy life ahead Amen."

@chukwumaideh stated:

"Mrmacaroni1 Oya put ya akant number here this time some needs to freaky your own akant. this one hard gan Weldone."

@twinsdntbeg stated:

"So much creativity and legacy in this video."

@funky1040 reacted:

"Greatness is all I see Let's keep celebrating our legends while they are still alive."

@stephla_cute said:

"Long live our legends, more strength, even in old age, you make us laugh... God continue to keep you all."

Mr Macaroni speaks about choice of religion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Mr Macaroni had opened up about his life and career in an interview with Biola Bayo on her podcast, Talk to B.

According to him, he had always known he would be successful, but he did not know how and when it would happen.

He also mentioned that he does not adhere to any specific religion, although his father is a Muslim and his mother is a Christian.

