Yul Edochie has shared a throwback picture he took when he was a student at the University of Port Harcourt

The photo was taken with his lecturer who is a great Nollywood actor and he gushed over him

Fans were impressed that they shared their take about the actor, his look and linked it to the relationship he shares with Judy Austin

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared a lovely picture he took while he was a student at the University of Port Harcourt.

In the photo, he was with his lecturer, who is a veteran actor in the movie industry. One of his friends was also beside them.

Yul Edochie speaks about Uniport. Photo credit@yuledochie/@samdedsdx

Source: Instagram

pointed out that the picture was taken in 2001. He also remarked that Sam Dede was a great a man.

Fans applaud Sam Dede

Some fans were impressed that Sam Dede and Yul Edochie, who owns an online church, met at the university and are still colleagues in the movie industry now.

A few of them gushed over the veteran actor's acting prowess and called him a legend.

Actors who shares throw back pictures

A few actors have shared their throwback pictures in the past. While for some others, their old pictures were dug up by fans in several posts online.

Recently, actor Olumide Oworu shared a picture he took with Grammy Award winner, Tems and their other friends.

An old picture of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, was also seen online and fans gushed over how young he looked in it.

What fans said about Yul Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor about his lecturer. Here are some of the comments below:

@Paulo Chigozie Jnr:

"Sam Dede is one of the best lecturer in the department of theatre arts, Uni port. He doesn't just lecture, he embodies what he teaches."

@Timothy Ogeze official:

"Sam Dede is a living legend ..man has thought many big names …Ebube 1."

@Inno Sential:

"The moment oga Yul was a still pure."

@Justina B. Tapmang:

"Oh wow our own Sam Dede was your lecturer that's nice."

@Emenike Gideon:

"So, na May brush you up from this to this today. Mrs Obasi is now enjoying."

@Kelvin Imeromachi Obinichi:

"Oh, as at 2001, Sam Dede was already a lecturer?"

@Annie David:

"You really maintain your steeze oo."

@Ngozi Okoye:

"Wow!!! Sam Dede started teaching earlier than I thought. I still met him as a lecturer during my days (2017) in UP."

@Joeboy Di:

"The hardest married man in our Nigeria today, who doesn't send your papa and your generation at large, weldon sir."

@Erranda Computer Technology:

"Omo! This life shaa. Sam Dede of Uniport your lecturer... And you all converged at Nollywood. The world is really such a global villa."

Yul Edochie speaks about wealth

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had aired his view about the best way for youths to live a meaningful life.

In a post on his social media, he shared the danger of following after material things such as cars, phones which will spoil and finish.

His post sparked reactions among fans, who taunted him about his second marriage with Judy Austin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng